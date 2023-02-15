Dubai — Group-IB, one of the global leaders in cybersecurity headquartered in Singapore, has signed a managed security services provider (MSSP) partnership agreement with Security Matterz, a specialist IT security organization with offices in London, UK and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The agreement was signed at LEAP 2023, the premier technology exposition held in the Saudi capital Riyadh from February 6-9, 2023, by Mohammad Flaifel, Regional Sales Manager, KSA, at Group-IB, and Hasan Sawwa, Chief Commercial Officer at Security Matterz.

With this agreement, Security Matterz’s clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will be able to leverage Group-IB’s full stack of sector-leading cybersecurity products, recognized as some of the best in class by leading independent industry research agencies. Headlining this agreement is Group-IB’s trailblazing Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) product, which will be managed by Security Matterz’s own SOC for their clients. Group-IB and Security Matterz will jointly invest in Group-IB MXDR’s local capabilities to make it available in Saudi Arabia, allowing enterprises to use this solution to counter the growing cyber threats in the country, fully in line with local regulations. Group-IB’s MXDR works seamlessly across networks, endpoints, and clouds, to give companies and organizations superior detection and response capabilities to identify and attribute cyber criminals, detect, hunt, and respond to most sophisticated threats in IT networks.

Group-IB’s and Security Matterz’s managed solution

Group-IB actively tracks all current and emerging online threats in the Middle East, Africa and the whole world. Earlier in January, Group-IB revealed in the latest edition of its annual Hi-Tech Crime Trends Report that 150 companies in the MEA region had their data leaked online following ransomware attacks between H2 2021 – H1 2022. This figure includes 42 companies in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia the top two affected countries in the GCC region.

According to Group-IB analysis, in 2022 alone, the credentials of more than 690,000 users in the MEA region were stolen by cybercriminals who leveraged information stealers such as RedLine Stealer. Group-IB is also aiding in efforts to stop the proliferation of scams in Saudi Arabia. The company recently unveiled its research into a wide-scale phishing campaign that saw cybercriminals create more than 1,000 domains impersonating a manpower agency in Saudi Arabia as part of a ploy to steal the banking credentials of users. At its heart, Group-IB has a zero policy to cybercrime, and all findings into this scam were shared with the Saudi Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-SA).

In line with the joint commitment of Group-IB and Security Matterz to bolster Saudi cybersecurity benchmarks amid the country’s ongoing digital transformation, this agreement creates a pathway for Security Matterz to offer other products from Group-IB’s Unified Risk Platform, including Threat Intelligence, Digital Risk Protection, and Attack Surface Management to their clients in the Middle East as a managed solution, creating added value for all parties involved.

“This strategic partnership between Group-IB and Security Matterz lays the foundation for a stronger and more secure security posture in Saudi Arabia. Group-IB is committed to its task of elevating cybersecurity benchmarks in the region with our product solutions and training services, and we look forward to offering our sector-leading expertise and wide-ranging knowhow to Security Matterz, as we work collaboratively to enrich the services catalog available to Security Matterz’s trusted clients,” Mohammad Flaifel, Group-IB’s Regional Sales Manager, KSA, said.

“Security Matterz is excited to partner with Group-IB in the thriving Middle East region. We see this partnership as a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership and it will enable us to offer an extended range of Group-IB solutions to our existing and potential customers. Security Matterz has been serving the Saudi market for more than 14 years now and we have built and fostered strong relationships with our clients and this partnership helps us to offer even more to those hundreds of clients.” Hasan Sawwa, Chief Commercial Officer at Security Matterz, said.

Group-IB’s MSSP Partners gain value by knowledge transfer from Group-IB’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-GIB), Security Operations Center, Cybersecurity Education Team, and Digital Forensics and Incident Response and Threat Intelligence teams. This know-how empowers the MSSP partners’ teams to independently operate and gain deeper insights into the threat actors that are targeting their clients.

-Ends-

About Group-IB

Group-IB, with its headquarters in Singapore, is one of the leading solutions providers dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, investigating high-tech crimes, identifying online fraud, and protecting intellectual property. The company’s Threat Intelligence and Research Centers are located in the Middle East (Dubai), Asia-Pacific (Singapore), and Europe (Amsterdam).

Group-IB’s Unified Risk Platform is an ecosystem of solutions that understands each organization’s threat profile and tailors defenses against them in real time from a single interface. The Unified Risk Platform provides complete coverage of the cyber response chain. Group-IB’s products and services consolidated in Group-IB’s Unified Risk Platform include Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence, Managed XDR, Digital Risk Protection, Fraud Protection, Attack, Surface Management, Business Email Protection, Audit & Consulting, Education & Training, Digital Forensics & Incident Response, Managed Detection & Response, and Cyber Investigations. Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence system has been named one of the best in its class by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC. Group-IB’s Managed XDR, intended for proactively searching for and protecting against complex and previously unknown cyber threats, has been recognized as one of the market leaders in the Network Detection and Response category by KuppingerCole Analysts AG, the leading European analyst agency, while Group-IB itself has been recognized as a Product Leader and an Innovation Leader. Gartner has named Group-IB a Representative Vendor in Online Fraud Detection for its Fraud Protection. In addition, Group-IB was granted Frost & Sullivan’s Innovation Excellence award for Digital Risk Protection (DRP), an Al-driven platform for identifying and mitigating digital risks and counteracting brand impersonation attacks, with the company’s patented technologies at its core. Group-IB’s technological leadership and R&D capabilities are built on the company’s 19 years of hands-on experience in cybercrime investigations worldwide and over 70,000 hours of cybersecurity incident response accumulated in our leading DFIR Laboratory, High-Tech Crime Investigations Department, and round-the-clock CERT-GIB.

Group-IB is an active partner in global investigations led by international law enforcement organizations such as Europol and INTERPOL. Group-IB is also a member of the Europol European Cybercrime Centre’s (EC3) Advisory Group on Internet Security, which was created to foster closer cooperation between Europol and its leading non-law enforcement partners.

Group-IB's experience in threat hunting and cyber intelligence has been fused into an ecosystem of highly sophisticated software and hardware solutions designed to monitor, identify, and prevent cyberattacks. Group-IB's mission is to protect its clients in cyberspace every day by creating and leveraging innovative solutions and services.

For more information, please contact:

pr@group-ib.com

https://www.group-ib.com

https://www.group-ib.com/blog

Twitter | LinkedIn |Facebook |Instagram |Telegram

About Security Matterz

“The Saudi Arabia-based IT security leader Security Matterz has been championing and pioneering new technologies, solutions & services like MSS, Security Matterz Academy, professional and consulting services in the cybersecurity space for the best part of a decade. Its innovative approach to security challenges has seen it become the market incumbent in the KSA and has established itself as a key player all over the GCC region.”

For more information, please contact:

Sayer R. Ahmed

Marketing Director

Sayer.r@securitymatterz.com

https://www.securitymatterz.com/