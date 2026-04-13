Dubai, UAE - Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, today announced it is an initial data contributor to the newly released MITRE Fight Fraud Framework™ (F3) developed by MITRE Corporation. The company also confirmed plans to integrate the standard into its Fraud Intelligence platform, enabling organizations to apply the new standard alongside real-time, adversary-driven fraud intelligence.

As one of a strategic group of global contributors - spanning major financial institutions, payment providers, and fraud prevention leaders - Group-IB provides its proprietary library of fraud tactics, techniques, and classification methodologies derived from active investigations and long-standing collaboration with major banks and financial institutions worldwide. Group-IB's contribution draws on its longstanding operational collaboration with INTERPOL, Europol, and other international law enforcement agencies across dozens of joint cybercrime investigations.

Embedding real-world adversary intelligence into global fraud standards

The MITRE F3™ establishes a common taxonomy for financial fraud, enabling organizations to classify and communicate threats using a shared language. Group-IB’s contribution reflects its adversary-centric approach, grounded in continuous analysis of how fraud actors operate, adapt, and scale across regions and industries.

Through direct collaboration with banks and enterprise customers, Group-IB maintains visibility into emerging fraud schemes, infrastructure, and attacker behaviors. This intelligence informs both the development of Fraud Matrix and its contribution to industry frameworks, ensuring alignment with real-world threat activity rather than theoretical models.



Advancing predictive fraud detection and response

While MITRE F3™ provides a foundational classification model, effective fraud prevention depends on the ability to anticipate and detect evolving threats.

Group-IB’s Fraud Matrix delivers predictive threat and fraud intelligence by continuously analyzing patterns across fraud campaigns, identifying how techniques evolve and migrate between sectors such as financial services, e-commerce, telecommunications, gaming, and cryptocurrency. This enables organizations to move beyond reactive controls and anticipate emerging attack vectors.

The integration of MITRE F3™ into Fraud Matrix will allow users to map standardized fraud classifications to live detection methodologies, mitigation strategies, and investigative reporting - strengthening the connection between industry standards and operational defense.

Strengthening collaboration across the fraud ecosystem

Standardized frameworks enable stronger coordination between private organizations, financial institutions, and law enforcement agencies. By contributing to MITRE F3™, combined with its ongoing work with global banks and public-sector partners, Group-IB supports more effective information sharing and collective fraud disruption.

“Fraud doesn't start with a transaction — it starts with an attacker. That's the lens we brought to F3: real visibility into how fraudsters operate, how their tactics evolve, and how they move across borders. We're proud to have contributed that perspective to MITRE's initiative — and we're committed to making sure it translates into operational detection, not just classification.” - Pavel Krylov, Head of Fraud & Financial Crime Solutions.

About Group-IB

Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB analyses and neutralizes regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defense through its industry-leading Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, Europol, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Datos Insights, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.

For more information, visit us at www.group-ib.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

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