Dubai, UAE: UAE school students with dreams of becoming a future Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton, or a Formula One team-mate, can boost their chances through a new initiative offering a career path into motorsport and electric vehicle engineering.

The Greenpower programme is being introduced by Pole Position, the Dubai-based automotive events and motorsports consultancy, in connection with Greenpower Education Trust, and GEMS Education, the UAE’s largest school group.

Starting with 11 GEMS Education schools, it challenges students to engage in the design, construction, and racing of electric cars as part of their educational journey, using the excitement of motorsport to inspire excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Participating schools have formed teams of 12 to design and build electric kit cars supplied by the Trust, a UK-based charity which has been running the programme for over 20 years.

One of these, GEMS Winchester School – Dubai (WSD), carried out a pilot build of the car over the summer, and its team is now working on the bodywork to complete the project.

With ten other GEMS schools across the UAE now receiving their kits, teams will assemble cars to compete in the Formula 24 category race final for 11 to 16-year-olds next March at a top motor sport venue.

"We're very happy to be collaborating with GEMS Education in introducing the Greenpower programme to the UAE," said Ryan Trutch, Founder and CEO of Pole Position.

“We share the belief that this initiative will ignite a strong interest in future motorsports activities among students, and also garner support from teachers to sustain motorsport-related activities.

“It’s an appropriate time to focus young people’s attention on electric vehicles, with the UAE preparing to host COP28, and making every effort to reduce emissions.

"Our aim is to create additional pathways for young people to pursue careers in engineering and various scientific fields, enabling them to have a more significant impact on society.”

Added Trutch: “We want all UAE schools to have the chance to participate in the programme over the coming years. We look forward to further discussions with partners to make this a reality. Children can benefit enormously from the STEM learning opportunities.”

More than 2,500 teams worldwide have participated in the Greenpower programme, which was highlighted in a report from the Hamilton Commission, set up by seven-time F1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton. The commission says the project contributes to enhancing diversity in motorsport.

Annually, over 10,000 students worldwide take part in the programme, which helps students from primary school to college develop the skills needed for careers in motorsport, engineering, team management, and other important roles.

Matthew Tompkins, Vice President, Student Employment – GEMS For Life, said: “We are thrilled to be involved in the Greenpower programme. The project will inspire students in our schools to reflect upon the importance of sustainability and consider the wide variety of careers that exist in motorsport. We are looking forward to tracking the progress of our school teams.”

GEMS Winchester School Principal and CEO, Matthew Lecuyer, said: “At GEMS Winchester School – Dubai, Greenpower has had a transformative impact on our students’ education by merging STEM learning with practical, real-world application.

“These electric race cars provide our students with hands-on experiences in designing, building, and racing their own eco-friendly vehicles. In the process, young learners develop critical skills like problem-solving, teamwork, and innovation, essential for their future careers.”

The other 10 GEMS schools involved are GEMS Winchester School – Fujairah, GEMS Dubai American Academy, GEMS Wesgreen International School – Sharjah, GEMS Westminster School – Ras Al Khaimah, GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah, GEMS Legacy School, GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, GEMS Our Own English High School – Al Ain, GEMS World Academy – Abu Dhabi, and GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi.

