Dubai, UAE - Greeneration, a modern vertical farm in Dubai, has secured strategic partnerships with some of the city’s most esteemed chefs and restaurants, enhancing the fine dining experience for discerning guests who come to UAE for a gastronomic journey. Leveraging modern farming technologies, Greeneration supports sustainability, reduces environmental impact, and delivers fresh, locally sourced ingredients that are essential for Dubai’s culinary scene.

Greeneration's advanced vertical farming techniques ensure that all products are fresh, pesticide-free, and ready to eat. These high-quality ingredients include over 70 customizable varieties of microgreens, edible flowers, and specialty leaves such as Shiso, Oxalis, Watercress, and Tagetes, as well as popular microgreens like Pea Shoots, Basil, Mustard, and Arugula.

“We are thrilled to partner with top chefs and restaurants in Dubai,” said Roman Ulyanov, Founder of Greeneration. “Our mission is to provide the finest locally grown ingredients, supporting sustainability and elevating the dining experience with our unique and flavourful products.”

Greeneration's hyperlocal hydroponics vertical farming significantly reduces CO2 emissions and conserves up to 98% more water compared to traditional farming methods. This sustainable approach supports healthier ecosystems and minimizes environmental impact, helping restaurants and hotels achieve their sustainability goals.

Greeneration is trusted by over 20 esteemed clients, including Millennium Hotel & Resorts, Salmon Guru, Orfali Bros, Bistro Aamara, Girl and the Goose, Lulu & The Beanstalk, Atrangi Restaurant, Alici Restaurant, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons, Iris Dubai, Jun’s, Marriott, Intercontinental, KRASOTA and more. These collaborations ensure that Dubai’s fine dining establishments can offer dishes that feature the freshest and most flavourful ingredients.

One of the key advantages of partnering with Greeneration is the next-day “farm-to-kitchen” delivery service within Dubai, ensuring the longest shelf life possible for the ingredients. Chefs appreciate the ease of incorporating these top-quality, unique, and sustainable products into their menus, enhancing every dish from breakfast bowls to premium steaks.

In May, Greeneration successfully participated in ExpoCulinaire 2024 and highlighted its dedication to providing exceptional ingredients and fostering collaborations within the culinary community. At the event, chefs used Greeneration’s ingredients to create innovative dishes. The colorful edible flowers, such as Viola, Balsamina, Nasturtium, and Begonia, were particularly favoured for their aesthetic and flavourful contributions to culinary creations. Greeneration also partnered with the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA) and hosted the workshop "Elevating Cuisine Through Edible Flowers," led by Ulyanov. The workshop featured Chef Durgesh from ICCA, who demonstrated innovative uses of Greeneration’s products, including a fresh take on the classic Murg Malai Tikka.

“Chefs choose our products because they're top quality, unique, and sustainable. Our fresh ingredients come from a local farm, making it easy for chefs to create delicious dishes with the taste of freshness,” adds Ulyanov.

Chefs and restaurants can explore Greeneration’s catalog and request a quotation via their website Greeneration.ae. Greeneration’s sales team is ready to assist with orders and inquiries, providing top-quality, unique, and sustainable ingredients for the culinary industry.

To explore Greeneration's diverse product range, visit their website at www.greeneration.ae.

About Greeneration:

Greeneration is a modern vertical farm in Dubai where we grow and consistently supply premium customisable edible flowers, leaves, microgreens and rare crops to hotels, restaurants, bars and caterers in the UAE on the same day of harvest. We locally grow and supply 10 rare cultures – no one else in the UAE can – and more to come.

Our mission is to provide hyperlocal, high-quality, and nutritious greens in the UAE, contributing to the national food security and sustainability initiatives.

We understand that the quality of the ingredients is paramount in creating a dining experience that will leave a lasting impression on your customers. That's why we offer a range of high-quality microgreens and edible flowers that are grown using advanced hydroponic technology.

In addition to our commitment to quality, we are proud to mention that we also hold HACCP certificate, ensuring our best quality standards in cultivation and distribution. For more information, visit https://greeneration.ae/