Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Green Mobility Hall at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) hosts leading local and international companies specialising in mobility, transport and green mobility logistics. The Green Mobility Hall highlights the most prominent innovative solutions and practices that use the latest technologies in the individual and public sustainable transport sector. These solutions aim to reduce the operational and infrastructure costs of electric vehicles (EVs), improve energy and resource efficiency in transport and promote the use of hydrogen and low-emission or carbon-free fuels.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises the 26th WETEX from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“WETEX supports the National Electric Vehicles Policy, Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy. It also promotes the UAE’s leading position in the region in the adoption of EVs, as the UAE has one of the highest ratios of charging stations to EVs in the world. WETEX is a global platform to highlight the latest technologies in energy, water and the environment, as well as all the other sectors that contribute towards achieving net zero and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, 23% of net global GHG emissions came annually from the transport sector, which generates (8.7 GtCO2-eq). WETEX contributes to achieving national and global climate aspirations to lower the carbon footprint in the transport sector and accelerate climate action,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

“WETEX enhances DEWA's role in encouraging the use of green and sustainable mobility, while strengthening the UAE and Dubai's leadership in sustainable transport across the region. DEWA's EV Green Charger initiative, launched in 2014, led to the creation of the region’s first public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The advanced green charging stations infrastructure in Dubai consists of more than 700 in collaboration with stakeholders, including around 400 Green Charging Stations operated by DEWA. This number will increase in the coming years. This includes around 400 Green Charging Stations operated by DEWA,” added Al Tayer.

