Gulf Cooperation Council – Great Place To Work® announced its Best Workplaces in Asia™ for 2025. The list is based on confidential survey data, with over 3.2 million individual responses representing the experiences of nearly 7.5 million employees from across the region.  million employees from across the region.

Companies on the list in 2025 have higher numbers of employees who report a positive experience at work compared to the typical workplace in Asia. When companies build high levels of trust with employees, they are more likely to be prepared for disruption — including the rise of generative AI.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These leading companies are showing the way, building workplaces that make communities stronger, nations more prosperous, and the world a better place.”

Commenting on this year’s 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia™ list Tanzeel Ur Rehman, Managing Director of KSA, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said:

"Congratulations to the winners for achieving recognition as the Best Workplaces in Asia™; this milestone underscores the incredible talent and dedication within our Middle East presence, reaffirming our commitment to fostering innovative environments across the region." 

Large Category

1

Hilton

2

DHL Express

3

Marriott International

4

IHG

5

BFL Group

6

Cisco

7

Al Dabbagh Group

8

AbbVie

10

Accenture

15

Salesforce

16

Chalhoub Group

17

Stryker

21

MetLife

24

TP

26

Leminar Group

27

Al Mana Restaurants & Food Co. (McDonald's)

30

SAP

33

Delivery Hero

34

Alshaya Group

36

IGT Global Solutions

37

DEWA

40

JUMEIRAH Group

43

Sephora

44

Siemens Healthineers

46

Alkhobar Health Network

50

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

55

AstraZeneca

58

Visa

59

Medtronic Plc

62

Amgen

66

Dow

67

ServiceNow

71

Nofoth

74

Dubai Police

75

Accor

76

Novartis

77

Ras Al Khaima Police

80

Four Seasons

83

Alcon

86

Metropolitan Group

87

Kuwait Proteins

96

L’Oréal

97

Sobha Realty

98

Sunset Hospitality Group

100

Advanced Electronics Company

Small and Medium Category

1

Merz Aesthetics

2

Muscat Duty Free

4

Trukker

5

HILAL Computers

6

RemoteApps

7

Century Financial

8

Takaful Oman Insurance

14

Choice

15

Blue Ocean Academy

17

Saudi Company For Visa And Travel Solutions - Tasheer

18

Pizza Express

19

Arla Foods

20

Novotel World Trade Centre Llc

21

Reborn Kids Education Academy

25

Welldone Solutions

26

Miraj Graphics

31

Banke International

32

Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (Sada)

33

Ids

35

Carson Logistics W.L.L. Qatar

37

Techtrans

38

Shangri La Jeddah

45

Kun Sports Company

48

Martin-Brower

49

DMCC

52

Cfi Financial

64

Fund For Martyr, Wounded, Pow & Missing In Action

65

Acacia Lifestyle

68

Boutique Group

70

Health And Safety - Dubai Municipality

72

Emicool Llc

73

Viola Communications Llc

76

Free Zones Authority Of Ajman

77

Chalet International Real Estate Llc

79

Al Fozan Holding

81

Asharqia Chamber

82

A&A Associate

85

Foaj Group

88

Alkhabeer Capital

89

General Administration Of Public Health

For media collaborations and inquiries, please contact:
Lamees ElZeghaty
Director of Lists, Certifications and Compliance
Great Place to Work® Middle East
lamees.elzeghaty@greatplacetowork.com

The Best Workplaces in Asia List is published here:
https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-asia-2025

About the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List by surveying over 3.2 million employees across multiple countries in Asia and the Middle East. The responses represent the experience of more than 7.5 million employees across the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces™ Lists in Bahrain, Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Vietnam during 2024 or early 2025.

Companies in the small and medium category must have 50 to 499 employees. Companies in the large category have 500 or more.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

For more information and registering for the 2025 and 2026 lists: https://greatplacetowork.me/apply-for-a-list/