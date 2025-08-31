PHOTO
Gulf Cooperation Council – Great Place To Work® announced its Best Workplaces in Asia™ for 2025. The list is based on confidential survey data, with over 3.2 million individual responses representing the experiences of nearly 7.5 million employees from across the region. million employees from across the region.
Companies on the list in 2025 have higher numbers of employees who report a positive experience at work compared to the typical workplace in Asia. When companies build high levels of trust with employees, they are more likely to be prepared for disruption — including the rise of generative AI.
“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These leading companies are showing the way, building workplaces that make communities stronger, nations more prosperous, and the world a better place.”
Commenting on this year’s 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia™ list Tanzeel Ur Rehman, Managing Director of KSA, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said:
"Congratulations to the winners for achieving recognition as the Best Workplaces in Asia™; this milestone underscores the incredible talent and dedication within our Middle East presence, reaffirming our commitment to fostering innovative environments across the region."
Large Category
|
1
|
Hilton
|
2
|
DHL Express
|
3
|
Marriott International
|
4
|
IHG
|
5
|
BFL Group
|
6
|
Cisco
|
7
|
Al Dabbagh Group
|
8
|
AbbVie
|
10
|
Accenture
|
15
|
Salesforce
|
16
|
Chalhoub Group
|
17
|
Stryker
|
21
|
MetLife
|
24
|
TP
|
26
|
Leminar Group
|
27
|
Al Mana Restaurants & Food Co. (McDonald's)
|
30
|
SAP
|
33
|
Delivery Hero
|
34
|
Alshaya Group
|
36
|
IGT Global Solutions
|
37
|
DEWA
|
40
|
JUMEIRAH Group
|
43
|
Sephora
|
44
|
Siemens Healthineers
|
46
|
Alkhobar Health Network
|
50
|
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|
55
|
AstraZeneca
|
58
|
Visa
|
59
|
Medtronic Plc
|
62
|
Amgen
|
66
|
Dow
|
67
|
ServiceNow
|
71
|
Nofoth
|
74
|
Dubai Police
|
75
|
Accor
|
76
|
Novartis
|
77
|
Ras Al Khaima Police
|
80
|
Four Seasons
|
83
|
Alcon
|
86
|
Metropolitan Group
|
87
|
Kuwait Proteins
|
96
|
L’Oréal
|
97
|
Sobha Realty
|
98
|
Sunset Hospitality Group
|
100
|
Advanced Electronics Company
Small and Medium Category
|
1
|
Merz Aesthetics
|
2
|
Muscat Duty Free
|
4
|
Trukker
|
5
|
HILAL Computers
|
6
|
RemoteApps
|
7
|
Century Financial
|
8
|
Takaful Oman Insurance
|
14
|
Choice
|
15
|
Blue Ocean Academy
|
17
|
Saudi Company For Visa And Travel Solutions - Tasheer
|
18
|
Pizza Express
|
19
|
Arla Foods
|
20
|
Novotel World Trade Centre Llc
|
21
|
Reborn Kids Education Academy
|
25
|
Welldone Solutions
|
26
|
Miraj Graphics
|
31
|
Banke International
|
32
|
Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (Sada)
|
33
|
Ids
|
35
|
Carson Logistics W.L.L. Qatar
|
37
|
Techtrans
|
38
|
Shangri La Jeddah
|
45
|
Kun Sports Company
|
48
|
Martin-Brower
|
49
|
DMCC
|
52
|
Cfi Financial
|
64
|
Fund For Martyr, Wounded, Pow & Missing In Action
|
65
|
Acacia Lifestyle
|
68
|
Boutique Group
|
70
|
Health And Safety - Dubai Municipality
|
72
|
Emicool Llc
|
73
|
Viola Communications Llc
|
76
|
Free Zones Authority Of Ajman
|
77
|
Chalet International Real Estate Llc
|
79
|
Al Fozan Holding
|
81
|
Asharqia Chamber
|
82
|
A&A Associate
|
85
|
Foaj Group
|
88
|
Alkhabeer Capital
|
89
|
General Administration Of Public Health
The Best Workplaces in Asia List is published here:
About the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List
Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List by surveying over 3.2 million employees across multiple countries in Asia and the Middle East. The responses represent the experience of more than 7.5 million employees across the region.
To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces™ Lists in Bahrain, Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Vietnam during 2024 or early 2025.
Companies in the small and medium category must have 50 to 499 employees. Companies in the large category have 500 or more.
About Great Place To Work
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.
