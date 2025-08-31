Gulf Cooperation Council – Great Place To Work® announced its Best Workplaces in Asia™ for 2025. The list is based on confidential survey data, with over 3.2 million individual responses representing the experiences of nearly 7.5 million employees from across the region. million employees from across the region.

Companies on the list in 2025 have higher numbers of employees who report a positive experience at work compared to the typical workplace in Asia. When companies build high levels of trust with employees, they are more likely to be prepared for disruption — including the rise of generative AI.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These leading companies are showing the way, building workplaces that make communities stronger, nations more prosperous, and the world a better place.”

Commenting on this year’s 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia™ list Tanzeel Ur Rehman, Managing Director of KSA, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said:

"Congratulations to the winners for achieving recognition as the Best Workplaces in Asia™; this milestone underscores the incredible talent and dedication within our Middle East presence, reaffirming our commitment to fostering innovative environments across the region."

Large Category

1 Hilton 2 DHL Express 3 Marriott International 4 IHG 5 BFL Group 6 Cisco 7 Al Dabbagh Group 8 AbbVie 10 Accenture 15 Salesforce 16 Chalhoub Group 17 Stryker 21 MetLife 24 TP 26 Leminar Group 27 Al Mana Restaurants & Food Co. (McDonald's) 30 SAP 33 Delivery Hero 34 Alshaya Group 36 IGT Global Solutions 37 DEWA 40 JUMEIRAH Group 43 Sephora 44 Siemens Healthineers 46 Alkhobar Health Network 50 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 55 AstraZeneca 58 Visa 59 Medtronic Plc 62 Amgen 66 Dow 67 ServiceNow 71 Nofoth 74 Dubai Police 75 Accor 76 Novartis 77 Ras Al Khaima Police 80 Four Seasons 83 Alcon 86 Metropolitan Group 87 Kuwait Proteins 96 L’Oréal 97 Sobha Realty 98 Sunset Hospitality Group 100 Advanced Electronics Company

Small and Medium Category

1 Merz Aesthetics 2 Muscat Duty Free 4 Trukker 5 HILAL Computers 6 RemoteApps 7 Century Financial 8 Takaful Oman Insurance 14 Choice 15 Blue Ocean Academy 17 Saudi Company For Visa And Travel Solutions - Tasheer 18 Pizza Express 19 Arla Foods 20 Novotel World Trade Centre Llc 21 Reborn Kids Education Academy 25 Welldone Solutions 26 Miraj Graphics 31 Banke International 32 Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (Sada) 33 Ids 35 Carson Logistics W.L.L. Qatar 37 Techtrans 38 Shangri La Jeddah 45 Kun Sports Company 48 Martin-Brower 49 DMCC 52 Cfi Financial 64 Fund For Martyr, Wounded, Pow & Missing In Action 65 Acacia Lifestyle 68 Boutique Group 70 Health And Safety - Dubai Municipality 72 Emicool Llc 73 Viola Communications Llc 76 Free Zones Authority Of Ajman 77 Chalet International Real Estate Llc 79 Al Fozan Holding 81 Asharqia Chamber 82 A&A Associate 85 Foaj Group 88 Alkhabeer Capital 89 General Administration Of Public Health

About the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List by surveying over 3.2 million employees across multiple countries in Asia and the Middle East. The responses represent the experience of more than 7.5 million employees across the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces™ Lists in Bahrain, Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Vietnam during 2024 or early 2025.

Companies in the small and medium category must have 50 to 499 employees. Companies in the large category have 500 or more.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

