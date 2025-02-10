Sharjah, UAE: Grant Thornton UAE, a leading professional financial firm, has announced the launch of its new office based in Sharjah, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to clients in the Northern Emirates and the wider UAE. The grand opening was attended by His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Asset Management.

The new office represents Grant Thornton UAE's dedication to the growth and development of Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, a vast region that is rapidly driving economic diversification and growth across sectors such as tourism, logistics, and manufacturing.

His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, said:’’ "Sharjah continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic economic hub, providing an attractive business environment that combines global expertise with the development of national talent. The expansion of 'Grant Thornton UAE' in Sharjah reflects our vision for sustainable economic growth, promoting Emiratisation, and creating an integrated environment that enables businesses and professionals to achieve growth and success. We welcome this new addition, which will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing the resilience of the emirate’s economy and supporting its future development journey."

The new Grant Thornton UAE office in Sharjah will help cultivate a thriving community of Emirati professionals who will set the stage for future leaders and contribute to the UAE’s national agenda. With personalised development programmes, mentorship and innovative learning opportunities, Grant Thornton UAE is unlocking the full potential of national talent.

Hisham Farouk, CEO of Grant Thornton UAE, commented at the launch event: “Over the past 58 years, we have been privileged to be a part of the UAE's transformative journey, working together with notable family businesses, key regulatory authorities, and other key stakeholders. Grant Thornton UAE’s expansion into Sharjah reflects our belief in the Northern Emirates as an integral part of the UAE’s future growth and transformation. We remain committed to delivering global expertise and local insight in close collaboration with our growing clientele and look forward to continuing to inspire confidence in our clients, our people and our communities.”

Located in City Gate Tower and seating 150 staff members, the new office highlights Grant Thornton UAE's commitment to delivering exceptional services and fostering long-term client relationships.

About Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, strive to achieve our vision of promoting economic and social development as well as accelerating the sustainable economic growth in the Emirate of Sharjah, in partnership with public and private sectors.

About Grant Thornton:

Grant Thornton UAE was founded in 1966 and is one of the UAE's leading audit and assurance, advisory, and tax firms dedicated to serving the needs of privately held businesses, public interest entities, and family-owned businesses. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, Grant Thornton leverages its considerable experience to develop tailored solutions for clients across various industries including financial services, public sector, energy, hospitality, leisure, real estate, construction, retail, transportation, logistics, defence, manufacturing, and telecommunications industries, among others.

As part of the global Grant Thornton network which entails over 76,000 professionals in member firms in 156 countries, Grant Thornton UAE combines a strong local presence with global scale, aiming to help organisations achieve sustainable growth and success in a fast-changing business landscape.