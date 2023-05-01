Dubai – Grand Mercure Hotel and Residences Dubai is all set for a strong show at the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market from 1st to 4th May 2023. Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in collaboration with the emirate’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the exhibition is seeing 27% YoY rise in exhibitors this year with 2,000 participants from more than 150 countries and an anticipated 34,000 attendees.

Arsanious Saad, Director of Sales and Marketing, Grand Mercure Hotel and Residences Dubai said, “We are very excited to be part of ATM’s momentous 30th edition. It is a fantastic opportunity to showcase and introduce our wide-ranging leisure and business facilities to new and existing partners, suppliers and industry peers.”

Elaborating on the business mix, Arsanious stated, “This season Grand Mercure Hotel and Residences Dubai has witnessed significant change in the business mix with the recent upgrade from 4 star to 5 star premium upscale product. It has started to attract more corporate clientele with recent changes as well a huge interest from major worldwide Airlines carriers for their Crew staff accommodation along with their direct clients.”

He further added, “In terms for leisure travelers , the complex currently enjoys a healthy market mix from key source markets such as the CIS, Russia, GCC, Germany and Korea ) and many more, with it is unique location being attached to metro line along with the wide leisure facilities.”

Located in the heart of the city, with easy access to touristic destinations such as The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame and Dubai Festival City Mall, Grand Mercure Hotel and Residences Dubai is one of Dubai's premier luxury hotels, and offers guests an array of locally exquisite and exquisitely local experiences enriched by traditional UAE rituals, customs, and culture.

Upon entering the Grand Mercure Hotel and Residences Dubai guests are enveloped by a rich tapestry of Emirati heritage and traditions designed to immerse and awaken all five senses, from aesthetics to scents and tastes. The hotel provides exceptional premium guest rooms and exquisite residences enhanced by beautiful and engaging Emirati touches. The luxurious accommodations are complemented by outstanding leisure and event facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, Misk Wellness Spa, an executive lounge, a fully equipped gym, dining outlets, one café, and nine meeting rooms.

Visitors to the Arabian Travel Market can find Grand Mercure Hotel and Residences Dubai on Stand No. ME3010 – Booth No. 55.

