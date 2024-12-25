United Arab Emirates – The Grand Hyatt brand, featuring a global portfolio of hotels that celebrate the iconic in small details and magnificent moments, continues to expand its global footprint in key destinations that matter most to guests, World of Hyatt members, customers and owners. Building on the latest openings of Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Grand Hyatt Barcelona and Grand Hyatt Kuwait Residences, more than 10 new Grand Hyatt hotels are expected to open through 2027 in new markets around the world.

“The Grand Hyatt brand has a rich legacy, offering a front-row seat to key corners of the globe, providing a backdrop for our members and guests to savor more memorable moments – whether they are traveling with family to discover cultural wonders or gathering with colleagues to enrich connections,” said Emily Wright, Vice President, Global Brand Leader for Grand Hyatt. “With the upcoming planned openings and the re-investment into existing hotels, we continue to bring the timeless Grand Hyatt brand experience to our guests in more captivating destinations, from Mexico to China.”

Iconic New Hotels​ in Grand Destinations

Welcoming guests with dramatic architecture, bold design, expansive lobbies, well-appointed guestrooms and luxurious event spaces, the Grand Hyatt brand will reach more travelers with new hotels in exciting destinations across the globe. The new openings will continue the growth momentum following the April 2024 opening of Grand Hyatt Barcelona, which marked the brand’s first hotel in Spain, offering 465 meticulously curated guestrooms and world-class wellbeing and meeting facilities, as well as the December 2023 opening of Grand Hyatt Kuwait Residences, which extends luxurious touches throughout the 33-floor residential offering, minutes away from all that the vibrant Sabah Al Salem area offers.

Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Resort & Spa (expected to open in 2025) will mark the first Grand Hyatt branded hotel in the Cayman Islands, offering guests and members a world-class stay near Seven Mile Beach. The hotel will offer 382 guestrooms and over 47,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting spaces , including one of the largest ballrooms in the Cayman Islands. The hotel will offer six distinct food and beverage venues and a 9,000-square-foot destination spa with 14 treatment rooms, an herbal steam room, outdoor lap pool, chromotherapy, a fitness center, and more.

Grand Hyatt The Red Sea (expected to open in Q4 2025) will be the first Grand Hyatt property on Shaura Island, serving as the hub of the ambitious Red Sea Project on Saudi Arabia's west coast and offering 430 guestrooms, along with state-of-the-art meeting and event venues in a stunning seaside setting.

Grand Hyatt Cancun Beach Resort (expected to open in 2026) will stand on the eastern part of the Yucatán Peninsula, offering 500 guestrooms with panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea and Isla Mujeres, 11 vibrant dining experiences, six bars, an indoor and outdoor destination spa and fitness center and over 16,000 square feet of state-of-the-art event spaces.

Grand Hyatt Jaipur (expected to open in 2026) will mark the first Grand Hyatt hotel in the state of Rajasthan. The 409-guestroom hotel, which will be on 21 acres of land, will offer one of the largest indoor and outdoor event venues, in addition to restaurants, bars, a club lounge, outdoor and indoor pools, spa, and an entertainment zone for kids, teens and adults.

Grand Hyatt Los Cabos (expected to open in 2026) will mark the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Mexico's Baja California Sur, offering 300 guestrooms, in addition to over 1,200 acres of experiences located within the OLEADA Pacific Living & Golf private resort community. The hotel will feature approximately 20,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, an outdoor event lawn and a world-class 18-hole golf course designed by Golf Hall of Famer, Ernie Els.

Grand Hyatt St. Lucia (expected to open in 2026) will feature 345 guestrooms and debut as the first Grand Hyatt hotel in St. Lucia. The hotel will sit on the southwestern corner of the island in Sunset Bay and offer three pools, three restaurants and more than 20,000 square feet of gathering spaces designed to accommodate events of any size.

Grand Hyatt Bangalore (expected to open in 2027) will be located within Whitefield, a popular suburb that's known for its modern offerings and cosmopolitan lifestyle. The 400-guestroom hotel will feature multiple restaurants, which will deliver a varied and extraordinary dining and entertainment experience to guests. Its expansive event spaces, comprising more than 37,000 square feet of diverse event venues, will enable the hotel to accommodate conventions, weddings and events of all sizes.

Additional anticipated hotel openings through 2027 include Grand Hyatt Suzhou Bay (2026), Grand Hyatt Hohhot (2027), Grand Hyatt Yantai Laishan (2027) and Grand Hyatt Madinah (2027).

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.