Located in the exclusive Alta Barcelona neighborhood, Grand Hyatt Barcelona promises an unforgettable experience, a stone’s throw away from the most iconic spots in the city

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Hyatt today announces the opening of Grand Hyatt Barcelona, the first urban Grand Hyatt hotel in Spain, located in one of the most visited cities in the world. Marking the fifth Grand Hyatt hotel operating in Europe, this expansion also reflects Hyatt’s accelerated brand growth in Spain. Hyatt offers the fourth-largest hospitality portfolio in Spain by room count, spanning eight different brands and 50 properties in the country.

Grand Hyatt Barcelona is poised to redefine the city experience, situated in the exclusive Alta Barcelona area. Just minutes from historical treasures like the Monastery of Pedralbes and iconic landmarks such as Camp Nou, home of FC Barcelona, it serves as the ideal destination for exploration. With its array of gastronomic delights and a bespoke spa, Grand Hyatt Barcelona offers not just accommodation but a destination within the city – a haven for those in search of a unique escape or the perfect setting for conferences and meetings, located in one of the top twenty meeting and event destinations in the world.

“Grand Hyatt Barcelona is another charismatic example of the iconic Grand Hyatt brand, offering a captivating accommodation set against impressive architecture and bold design,” said Franck Sibille, Area Vice President & General Manager of Grand Hyatt Barcelona. “We are delighted to welcome guests seeking immersive experiences in the pulse of the local Spanish culture and we are proud of the dynamic and unexpected getaway that we have created.”

Art Deco-Inspired Guestrooms

The hotel offers 465 meticulously curated guestrooms, including 49 signature suites, and one lavish penthouse, which embody a blend of grandness and sophistication. Infused with Art Deco-inspired design, each room boasts the latest amenities, such as cosmetic products by Natura Bissé, creating an atmosphere of sublime indulgence.

Memorable Dining Experiences

At the heart of the hotel's allure are four distinctive dining destinations that offer a fusion of locally inspired and internationally influenced flavors. Noteworthy among them is Maymanta, the Peruvian restaurant perched on the 19th-floor rooftop, providing breathtaking 360-degree views of Barcelona. Chef Omar Malpartida invites guests on a culinary voyage through the South American landscapes of Perú and its diverse and authentic flavors. Meanwhile, Leña, the steakhouse helmed by renowned Michelin Chef, Dani Garcia, set to open later this year, combines innovation and tradition, offering elegance, savoir-faire and technique as guests witness the culinary art of the embers. For those seeking a delightful spot to enjoy spectacular food and drink, Sofia Bar & Tapas offers a unique blend of Mediterranean cuisine and tapas paired with signature cocktails, which guests can indulge in on the exclusive terrace. For those seeking sweets, Philosophia is a boutique coffee shop boasting a welcoming open-air terrace overlooking Avenida Diagonal and the Alta Barcelona. Philosophia offers delicious pastries, fruit, and salads.

Elevated Wellness

Guests can indulge in world-class wellness facilities at the exclusive Oasis Spa by Natura Bissé, a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the renowned Spanish brand. The spa offers a haven for relaxation with its 807-square-foot (75-square-meter) pool and waterfall, a Turkish steam area, a sauna, and private cabins for signature treatments by Natura Bissé. Guests longing to disconnect and enjoy a rejuvenating experience at Grand Hyatt Barcelona can enjoy an exclusive cabin area with its own hot tub, Turkish bath, and sauna. The hotel also offers an outdoor pool complete with a terrace, sunbeds, pool bar and restaurant.

Grand Gatherings

The hotel incorporates 22 meeting rooms over 35,000 square feet (3,400 square meters), combining captivating settings with state-of-the-art equipment and unparalleled service. The crown jewel of the meeting space facilities is the hotel's 9,300-square-foot (864-square-meter) event space, designed to perfection for hosting conferences and large-scale events.

Commenting on the opening, Javier Águila, Group President, EAME, Hyatt said, “Grand Hyatt Barcelona celebrates Hyatt's dedication to unparalleled luxury and exceptional experiences. An iconic and emblematic landmark in Barcelona, the hotel embraces the lavish style of the Grand Hyatt brand, coupled with a captivating experience. As the second Grand Hyatt property in Spain, today’s opening reflects our accelerated brand growth in Spain and more broadly in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, and showcases our continued commitment to delivering world-class hospitality.”

John O’ Driscoll, Global Co-Head of Real Estate, AXA IM Alts said, “The successful opening of the Grand Hyatt Barcelona follows a tailor-made refurbishment and rebrand of the hotel since we acquired this property last year. During that time, our asset management team has used its significant repositioning expertise and local market knowledge to improve the specifications and amenities of the property while retaining its historical heritage. Additionally, built upon AXA IM Alts’ foundation of commitment to sustainability, the hotel has undergone significant improvements to enhance decarbonization by phasing out fossil fuels as the primary source of energy and has achieved a LEED Gold certification for energy efficiency. This certification, recognized globally as a symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership, underscores our dedication to minimizing environmental impact while providing exceptional service to our guests. Thanks to all these actions together with the memorable experience associated with the Grand Hyatt brand, visitors will benefit from a world-class hospitality experience complete with modern luxury touches while enjoying a range of culinary and entertainment experiences.”

For further information, please visit GrandHyattBarcelona.com

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.