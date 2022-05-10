A first of its kind concept store in Dubai Autodrome for motorsports enthusiasts, GPX Store is the place for those who collect memorabilia from F1 greats like Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton; professionals looking for race and karting gear and those who are looking to shop apparel, art, accessories and jewellery all inspired by the fast-paced world of racing.

Dubai: GP Extreme has finally got everyone’s blood racing. With the GPX Store up and running in a digital format, this store is now available in their iconic Dubai Autodrome location and online to all motorsport enthusiasts.

This one of its kind store in the GCC, is a dream come true for serious racing fans looking for various collectable racing items, including ones signed by Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and more. Also, there is a state of the art race simulator, while racing enthusiasts can marvel over the memorabilia, art, gear, apparel, books, home interior and accessories of some of the best race car drivers of all times.

Shoppers now have the chance to fully experience the intricacies of the motorsports’ world. They get a feel of what goes on in the pitlanes and behind the wheel by foraging into the original suits of former racing drivers and world champions like Schumacher, Hamilton and Ayrton Senna, while also being able to purchase a T-shirt from Anyways, a keychain from Period Correct or a poster from the Automobilist. The racing car lovers will be in awe as they choose from the most coveted motorsports inspired brands collected and curated in one space.

The diverse collection of motorsports goods means that there is something for everyone. The interiors of the space have been designed to give everyone an immersive experience.

Shopping for motorsports inspired brands | The Perfect fan gift

Wannabe racers who do not want to be left out in the melee of discussions surrounding motor racing can have a first-hand experience of what it feels like to be decked out in the gear of some of their racing icons. Most customers make a beeline for gear from leading brands such as Bell Racing, Stand21 and OMP. Be it lightweight carbon fibre helmets or customized race suits, you name it and we have it. The store offers protective gear for karters too, which means that you will find high-end helmets and junior suits for the aspiring race car drivers in your family.

Explaining the sense behind the space, Pierre Brice Mena, Managing Director of GP Extreme said, “We’re extremely pleased to launch GPX Store. It has been a long objective to have it in place. We’re already representing more than 15 very curated brands and regrouping more than 1000 motorsport products from all over the world, including some very unique memorabilia.

GP Extreme realises their customers’ passion for all things racing and ensures an enviable collection of artefacts carefully selected and curated over time. The shop resembles a museum in the Dubai Autodrome that every motorsport enthusiast should ensure they come to visit!

For more details, visit www. https://gpx-store.com/

-Ends-

About GPX Store:

GPX Store is a part of GP Extreme, a motorsports company based in UAE. The ultimate motorsport retail experience, curated for F1 enthusiasts, the store was created with vast collections of products ranging from model cars to rare, collectible, signed memorabilia from Formula 1 greats across the years of the Grand Prix.

GPX’s years of expertise and active participation in motorsports have enabled them exclusive access to coveted items that are hard to find to outside of auctions and private sales. Visitors can visit the store at Dubai Autodrome where GPX’s team of experts will be on hand to assist and help buyers with their needs or browse the collection online via the website.

Website: https://gpx-store.com/

For media enquiries, please contact:

Katch International

Alex Cedeno

alex@katchthis.com

Sharanya Paulraj

sharanya@katchthis.com