Abu Dhabi: As part of its ‘Proactive Financial Planning’ project, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced the launch of a new media campaign under the slogan ‘Plan – Save - Invest’ which aims to raise awareness on the proactive financial planning advanced system.

The initiative was introduced to achieve the goals of the UAE governments transformative journey as part of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ and is considered the 4th transformational project during the second cycle announced by the government in July of 2023, with an intent to turn the UAE society into one of the most prosperous countries within the next ten years, correlating with GPSSA’s strategic mission to elevate financial awareness amongst participants in order to help turn them from being financially dependent to “self-reliant”.

During the campaign’s duration, the GPSSA plans to raise the financial literacy rate by up to 60% through offering awareness campaigns, training programs and workshops to more than 10,000 insured Emiratis regarding the principals of proactive financial planning by focusing on the importance of early savings and investments without having to rely on pension. The campaign will reach out 130,678 contributors, in addition to the 29,600 pensioners and 18,550 beneficiaries who are all registered with the GPSSA, as well as share valuable financial advice to members of the public covered by other pension funds.

Speaking about the significant initiative, Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Head of GPSSA’s Government Communications Office said: “The GPSSA enjoys a close collaboration with a number of its strategic partners, with whom we look forward to achieving the goals of the transformational project, which we are confident will bring about a change in the lives of individuals on the short and long term. These projects have been introduced as a result of supporting the UAE’s efforts to empower its citizens and provide them with a decent lifestyle by introducing tools that help improve the quality of their lives, while achieving prosperity and happiness for the UAE community and enhancing its competitiveness at the global level, which is achieved through the efforts of members of society and employees in their entities.”

Dr. Maysa further added, "From this standpoint, the Government Communications Office at the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is responsible in raising awareness regarding the transformational project and its importance in the lives of eligible individuals who are covered by pension laws, and who are encouraged to take part in the consultations, awareness courses and workshops that are due to be delivered by the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, a body specialized in transferring financial literacy on topics such as savings, investments and proactive financial planning. We hope that all those targeted will follow the campaign to ensure the achievement of its objectives.”

The GPSSA calls on different stakeholders and members of the public to follow the campaign through newspapers, social media channels, radio and television interventions, workshops, meetings and community events, and invites them to get in touch with the GPSSA through any of its media channels to inquire about the campaign and its topics.

