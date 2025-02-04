Riyadh, KSA – Having developed the GCC region’s first-ever Sustainable Construction Code, the Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) — a subsidiary of Qatari Diar Real estate Investment Company — has signed an agreement with the GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) for integrating the code into the wider Gulf Building Code. The agreement was formalized by Dr. Yousef Bin Mohammed Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, and His Excellency Engineer Nawaf bin Ibrahim Al-Hamad Al-Mana, President of GSO, at GSO headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Gulf Building Code, endorsed by the Ministries of Municipalities and Urban Planning in Gulf States, serves as a comprehensive framework guiding building and construction practices across the Gulf region. The newly developed Sustainable Construction Code, created by experts at GORD -headquartered at Qatar Science &Technology Park- draws on the success of GORD’s flagship Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), developed as the first performance based green buildings rating system in MENA region, will significantly contribute to the Gulf's transition to more sustainable urban landscapes.

The Sustainable Construction Code serves as a vital intergovernmental tool, aiming to promote sustainable practices across a broad spectrum. It establishes a baseline set of green building criteria for a diverse range of construction projects, addressing various facets of sustainability. Initially conceived in 2010, the project was entrusted to GORD, leveraging its extensive expertise and leadership in the sustainability domain.

Speaking about the document, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, said, “We take immense pride in GORD’s instrumental contribution to the Gulf Building Code by developing the first unified Sustainable Construction Code for the region. This achievement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing sustainability and promoting a more environmentally conscious future for the Gulf nations. The Code is designed to ensure wider accessibility and adoption, ultimately promoting the creation of sustainable urban landscapes throughout the region. At the same time, it serves as a starting point toward a holistic green building framework in the future, where sustainability becomes deeply integrated into every facet of the regional building and construction industry.”

His Excellency Engineer Nawaf bin Ibrahim Al-Hamad Al-Mana, President of GSO, said, “Green buildings play a crucial role in helping the GCC region achieve its climate goals by significantly reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions and resource use. To this end, the Sustainable Construction Code represents GCC countries’ vision for a greener, more sustainable future. We are certain that this unified framework will pave the way for a region-wide transformation of the construction industry, where sustainability is not just an option, but an integral part of every project.”

Covering over 115 pages, the Sustainable Construction Code offers a multifaceted approach with the flexibility of both prescriptive and performance-based assessments. While its core principles are derived from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) green building framework, Sustainable Construction Code represents a simplified version with reduced requirements. The 55 criteria are narrowed down to 22, each representing key performance indicators (KPI’s) for sustainable buildings. This deliberate simplification ensures ease of adoption and enforceability across all Gulf countries. The Code is designed to be accessible to a broad audience, reducing the need for specialized expertise and complex simulations.

The Code is structured into six core chapters. These chapters cover various aspects of sustainable construction, including guidelines for efficient land utilization and infrastructure planning in Site Planning and Use, recommendations for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials in Material Selection, strategies to optimize energy usage within buildings and promote energy efficiency in Energy Conservation and Efficiency, guidelines for water resource conservation and efficient water use in Water Conservation and Efficiency, a focus on ensuring healthy and comfortable indoor environments in Indoor Environmental Quality, and an emphasis on preserving cultural and historical aspects in building design and construction in Heritage and Cultural Identity.

As the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) endeavors to transition towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future, the Sustainable Construction Code represents a pivotal element in these efforts, shaping the future of construction in the region. At the same time, it underscores the commitment of the GORD and GSO to promote sustainability, advance regional development, and secure a more sustainable future for the Gulf region.

ABOUT GORD

The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) is a non-profit organization spearheading MENA region’s sustainability milieu. Headquartered in Qatar Science and Technology Park, GORD drives the transformation of societies, industries, and the built environment by influencing corporate ethos, fostering innovation, and developing capacity to enable low-carbon sustainable growth for present and future generations. The organization’s key operations include R&D, standards setting, green buildings certification, accreditation services, voluntary carbon markets, performance testing, knowledge dissemination and advisory services on sustainability and climate change for governments, non-government, public and private sector organizations.

ABOUT GSO

GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) is a Regional Standardization Organization (RSO) with membership of the governments of the State of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, and the State of Kuwait, and the Republic of Yemen. GSO aims to unify the various standardization activities and follow up their implementation and commitment to them in cooperation and coordination with the National Standardization Bodies in the member states, in a way that contributes to the development of their production and service sectors, the development of intra-trade, consumer protection, environment and public health, and the promotion of Gulf industries, products and services in order to support the Gulf economy, preserve the gains of member states, and contribute to reducing technical barriers to trade.

