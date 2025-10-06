NEW YORK – The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced the opening of an office in Kuwait, furthering the firm’s commitment to the country and the region.

“Kuwait is driving forward a rapid transformation to deliver economic growth and opportunities for its citizens,” said David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. “We look forward to deepening our longstanding partnership with Kuwait as we establish this office to grow our capabilities across the Middle East and better serve our clients.”

Goldman Sachs and Kuwait have been strategic partners for 50 years, collaborating on Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management initiatives. A core part of the partnership has been a Goldman Sachs led professional training program to develop local talent within the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) and the Kuwait Fund, spanning multiple disciplines. The firm will continue investing in the recruitment and development of top Kuwaiti talent to serve its regional and global client base.

“Kuwait remains committed to attracting high-impact, long-term global investors who contribute to our national priorities—particularly in talent development and the nurturing of local expertise,” said Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA). “These efforts directly support our economic diversification strategy and reflect our broader vision for sustainable growth and global integration, in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.”

As a part of the expansion of activities in Kuwait, Goldman Sachs has hired Mohammad Almatrouk as a Managing Director to lead the office and the firm’s continued growth in Kuwait, pending final approval from the regulatory authorities. The firm also recently hired Fahad Alebrahim as a Managing Director in its Private Wealth Management business.

Goldman Sachs continues to scale its presence and reinforce its commitment to the Middle East as a strategic growth area for the firm across Investment Banking, Asset Management and Private Wealth Management.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Media Contact:

Nick Carcaterra