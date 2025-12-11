RIYADH – Goldman Sachs today announced the official opening of its new office and regional headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Located in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the new office reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to Saudi Arabia and gives Goldman Sachs the capacity to grow its presence in the Kingdom. Goldman Sachs has had a presence in Saudi Arabia since 2008.

KAFD has grown to become Saudi Arabia’s leading business and lifestyle district. The vibrant mixed-use district, which encompasses commercial, retail, residential, and hospitality offerings, is home to over 140 prestigious global and local corporations and 19 RHQ, placing it at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation in line with Vision 2030. By opening its new RHQ in KAFD, Goldman Sachs benefits from and strengthens KAFD’s thriving business ecosystem.

Statement from Anthony Gutman, Co-CEO of Goldman Sachs International & Co-Global head of Investment Banking: “The opening of this new office underscores our belief in Saudi Arabia's transformative journey under Vision 2030 and its rapidly evolving economy. We are committed to contributing to Saudi Arabia's economic transformation efforts, by continuing our role as an enabler of the import of world-class expertise, human capital and financial capital that meet the evolving needs of the Saudi market."

Statement from Omar Alzaim, CEO Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia: "This is an important milestone for Goldman Sachs in Saudi Arabia where we continue to expand our local presence since our establishment in 2008. Today's opening of our new office underscores our unwavering commitment to Saudi Arabia, our ambitious growth plans, and the considerable opportunities we see for doing business within the Kingdom in our four main businesses of investment banking, markets, asset and wealth management.”

Statement from Sultan Alobaida, Chief Commercial Officer of King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company: “We are excited to welcome Goldman Sachs to KAFD as we expand our community of prestigious global and local institutions. As the business spine of the Kingdom, KAFD continues to be a leading destination for businesses establishing regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, shaping a world-class business ecosystem aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.”

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centres around the world.

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in a digitally integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a PIF Company.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical city solution, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.

