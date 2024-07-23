On July 25th, from 7pm to 8pm, guests can attend the Skin Health Panel Talk with Laila Loves, a La Roche-Posay expert and Cosmopolitan ME’s Deputy Editor, covering tips for healthier, glowing skin.

Qatar, Doha – Gold Apple, one of the largest global beauty omni-retailers, is thrilled to announce the third edition of its highly anticipated Beauty Days in collaboration with Cosmopolitan Middle East, set to take place from July 25th to July 27th at Doha Festival City. Beauty enthusiasts are invited to enjoy a three-day celebration filled with engaging activities, exclusive workshops, and special promotions. The event will run from 10am to 10pm on July 25th and 27th, and 2pm to 10pm on July 26th at the store.

On July 25th, from 7pm to 8pm, guests can attend the Skin Health Panel Talk featuring top beauty influencer Laila Loves, a La Roche-Posay expert, and Sara-Aisha Kent, Cosmopolitan Deputy Editor. This session will cover essential tips for achieving healthier, glowing skin, from product selection to skincare routines and techniques.

On July 26th, from 7pm to 8pm, the Art of Graphic Makeup Panel Talk will be hosted by Qatar-based influencer Natalia the Ajnabiyeh, a Sheglam expert, and Sara-Aisha Kent, Cosmopolitan Deputy Editor. Guests will learn about creating statement eye makeup looks, graphic eyeliner techniques, colorful eyeshadows, and more.

Guests can also take part of Gold Apple’s brand activations. On July 26th, from 6pm to 9pm, guests can attend GOSH Makeup trial demonstrations at the store’s main makeup station with makeup artist Rama Marawi. On July 27th, from 4pm to 9pm at the sofa area, guests can join the Ghawali Fragrance Workshop “Create your own oil.” Additionally, from 6pm to 9pm, there will be a makeup trial for clients featuring brands such as Soo’ae, Gosh, Blessed Moon, Food Story, and Rude at the large makeup station with makeup artist Rama Marawi. Additionally, guests can participate in a skin analysis session with Bioderma and Esthederm on July 25th and 26th from 3pm to 9pm and on July 27th from 11am to 5pm in the VIP makeup room.

Attendees will also be able to take part in various activities throughout the event, including face painting, a popcorn station, exclusive phone charms, an advent calendar, flower bouquet arrangements, and complimentary make-up sessions. Guests will get the chance to engage with beauty brand representatives, enjoy interactive sessions, and take home exclusive products and beauty goodie bags with every purchase.

Gold Apple’s collaboration with Cosmopolitan Middle East promises a fun weekend for all attendees, with opportunities to interact with beauty experts, enjoy interactive sessions, and take home exclusive products and goodies.

The full event program will be available soon on Gold Apple’s Instagram page. Shoppers can visit the store located at Doha Festival City, Level GF, located near the Main Entrance. Online shoppers can check out the Gold Apple app on the App Store or the Google Play Store or browse through the online store on the official website.

About Gold Apple:

Founded over 25 years ago, Gold Apple is one of the largest global beauty omni-retailers. With over 40 stores globally, Gold Apple is a one-stop haven for all beauty essentials, modeled in the form of a "beauty supermarket". The shop is home to over 600 globally renowned brands and more than 25,000 products including makeup, fragrances, skincare, Arabic perfumery, home fragrances, and an exceptional collection of Korean beauty brands. Through its high beauty standards, Gold Apple is not just a shop, it is an experience. Clients can experience top-notch beauty advice, guidance, VIP services, free treatments and goodies, and daily new arrivals

Making its debut in the Middle East, Gold Apple is now open in Doha Festival City, Qatar. The store is also available online through the brand’s website and its app. The online store simplifies the shopping experience through a variety of user-friendly features including free next-day deliveries, secure online payments, cash on delivery options, and explore new arrivals daily. For more information, visit Gold Apple's website and @GoldApple_ME on social media.

