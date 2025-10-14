Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A green field, some white lines, a goal, a ball – and three little robots in tricots. Visitors that are walking by the HPE stand at GITEX 2025 and wondering why robots were playing football, here is the surprising answer. The robots, that are AI controlled, recognising and analysing their surroundings and finding the right position on the field, are leveraging the same technology a major car manufacturer uses to build cars. With the entire production line built on abat+ and HPE NonStop technologies, the demo showcases how manufacturing is evolving.

“We see more and more manufacturers, especially in the automotive industry, taking a data-driven approach to enable streamlined manufacturing across increasingly complex production environments,” said Michael Langeveld, Head of Technology & Business Development for Emirates & Africa, HPE. “Smart systems like the provided by HPE and abat+ open up new potential for process and quality improvement, cost reduction, and production flexibility through effective production control. They provide a highly performant, scalable, reliable and secure environment for manufacturers to drive innovation, not just improving existing, but creating new meaningful products that meet the demands of tomorrow’s customer.”

The Future of IT is Happening Live.

See what happens when the world's most powerful computing meets the cutting edge of AI and robotics.

At the HPE stand, you'll go from cheering on football-playing robots to exploring the sheer power of the world's fastest supercomputer. This isn't just a display; it's a look at the future of high performance compute.

