GO Sport is thrilled to announce the opening of its first store in Palestine, located in Ramallah — marking a significant step in the brand’s expansion across the Middle East.

Globally recognized for their high-performance, multi-branded sporting goods, this store not only reinforces GO Sport’s commitment to delivering high-quality sports and lifestyle products but also represents a meaningful investment in the Palestinian market, fostering local development and empowering the community.

The new Ramallah store offers an exceptional selection of sportswear, footwear, and equipment, catering to fitness enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, and team sports fans alike. Customers can also enjoy innovative features, including a state-of-the-art virtual sports simulator that transforms sports retail into an immersive, engaging experience.

It also boasts advanced foot scanning technology for customers to find the perfect footwear fit and a football shirt customization station where fans can personalize jerseys with names, numbers, and unique designs, celebrating local and international football culture.

The store’s opening is expected to create new job opportunities for residents, offer specialized training programs to empower employees with retail and customer service skills, and contribute to the growth of the local economy.

This milestone reflects GO Sport’s dedication to nurturing emerging markets across the Middle East and enhancing access to global sports culture. “Our expansion into Palestine represents more than retail—it’s a commitment to the vibrant community in Ramallah,” said Tom Foley, CEO of GO Sport.

“We’re excited to bring authentic, world-class sports and lifestyle products to Palestine, along with new experiences that inspire active and healthy lifestyles,” he added.

The opening of the Ramallah store is in partnership with Triple R for Trading and Marketing, a family-owned business established in 2008 in Ramallah. Triple R has become one of the leading trading companies in Palestine, known for its focus on quality and reliability.

Over the years, the company has been involved in several significant national projects, contributing to both governmental and private sector initiatives. This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to supporting local development and delivering exceptional retail experiences to the Palestinian market.

About GO Sport:

GO Sport is a globally recognized sports retailer specializing in high-performance, multi-branded sporting goods. Acquired in April 2023 by Qatar-based Al Mana Group, the brand operates across the Middle East, Europe, and emerging markets, delivering authentic, high-quality products to athletes of all levels. GO Sport is committed to innovation, community development, and providing exceptional retail experiences.

