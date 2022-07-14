Located in Gardenia, Dubai Hills, the French retail brand will offer high-quality food products and an exclusive range of home and beauty products

Dubai, UAE – GMG, a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, food, and health sectors, today opened the UAE’s very first Monoprix store in Dubai Hills. GMG acquired the Middle East operations of the French retailing giant Groupe Casino’s brands – Géant, Franprix, and Monoprix – in April this year from Urban Foods by Dubai Holding.

Founded in 1932, Monoprix is a renowned French brand offering the best of food retailing along with household items, perfumes, gift items, organic products, restaurants, and much more. With the opening of the Monoprix store, GMG is bringing the French retail brand to the UAE.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdulaziz Hassan Ali Baker, Chairman, GMG, Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, and Marc Laurent, President, GMG Consumer – Retail. At the event, GMG’s CEO unveiled plans to expand and capitalize on the popular French brands across the Middle East.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, notes: "Today, we are delighted to open Monoprix, another brand from Groupe Casino, following our acquisition of the Geant brand earlier this year. We are committed to serving our customers with high-quality goods and will continue to bring more choices to the market. Over the next 12-18 months, GMG will continue building on the success of the Géant brand and introducing the Monoprix and Franprix brands across the Middle East.”

According to Research and Markets, the UAE Food and Grocery Retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to touch US$ 40.47 billion in 2025. The food segment was most lucrative, representing 82.4% of the market's overall value in 2020. Against the backdrop of the pandemic, there is an increased uptake in e-grocery services, with RedSeer Consulting noting that it was valued at $1.1 billion in the UAE in 2020.

Marc Laurent, President, GMG Consumer – Retail, commented: “Consumer needs have dramatically shifted in the past couple of years. In addition to a growing demand for more nutritious and high-quality products and goods, consumers require a best-in-class shopping experience. We believe that providing a world-class shopping experience, high-quality food, household essentials and the unique range of Monoprix home and food product range, will differentiate us from the retail competition.”

Located in Gardenia Residence in Dubai Hills, UAE’s first-ever Monoprix store spans 950SQM and boasts more than 12,000 high-quality goods, including food products and an exclusive range of home and beauty products. The Dubai Hills store will also exclusively offer a unique range of Monoprix food and non-food products.

To date, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands into its markets. The company announced plans last year to double its global workforce by 2025 as part of a revitalized business strategy that reiterates its objectives to promote healthier and more active lifestyles.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, food and health sectors.

Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. Today GMG’s investments span across four key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Food, GMG Health, and GMG Consumer Goods.

With the recent acquisition of the Géant supermarket chain in the UAE and expansion rights to the Géant, Monoprix, and Franprix brands in the Middle East, GMG is now a leading player in the food retail industry.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family, it has become a leading global company, affiliated with the world’s most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector.

Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands into its markets. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Under Armor, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita’s, and McCain.

