Dubai, UAE: GMG, the global well-being company operating leading brands across sport, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors, marked another milestone in its global expansion strategy with the launch of the exclusive Monoprix Maison houseware brand in the UAE. The first Monoprix Maison store outside France is now open for consumers at the Springs Souk Mall by EMAAR in Barsha Heights, Dubai.

Part of Groupe Casino's Monoprix brand, Maison will retail kitchenware, cutlery, glassware, kitchen storage & linen, bedding, bathroom linen, and candles, among other houseware items. GMG acquired the Middle East operations of the French retailing giant Groupe Casino's brands – Géant, Franprix, and Monoprix – in April last year from Dubai Holding.

The inaugural Monoprix Maison store reflects GMG's constantly evolving retail strategy. With a store in Dubai and another store slated for opening in Abu Dhabi in November later this year, GMG plans to capitalize on evolving customers' preferences, a growing population, as well as expanded home ownership to grow the brand across the UAE.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO, said, "Our mission is to lead the evolution of the retail industry in the UAE and beyond. We have done it again with Monoprix Maison, bringing our customers a wide range of stylish yet affordable houseware products. Adding to our rapidly expanding retail network, Monoprix Maison positions us as an end-to-end retailer with a diverse selection of products that add real value to millions of customers' lives."

The state-of-the-art range has been crafted by Monoprix Maison designers in France. It promotes the 'Art De Vivre' or the 'Art of Living' lifestyle, adopting a natural style symbolized by simple lines and earthy colors that inspire tranquillity. The brand caters to current consumer trends among UAE families, with an emphasis on chic yet natural lifestyles.

Aligned with GMG's sustainability strategy, Monoprix Maison bed linen and towels are made from organic fabrics, certified as Oeko-text Standard 100® and accredited by European Flax®. The Oeko-text standard 100 certification guarantees materials are free of harmful substances and are safe for human health. On the other hand, European Flax assures the traceability of premium flax fibre grown in Western Europe and produced through farming practices that are respectful of the environment, cultivated without artificial irrigation, and GMO-free. In-store items are packed only with paper bags at checkout, eliminating the use of single-plastic bags.

Building on its solid 45-year legacy as a consumer-centric trusted partner for growth and innovation, GMG has helped introduce more than 120 brands in the markets of the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, thereby forging long-term relationships with many prestigious international brands. Fundamentally a growth company, GMG's long-term global ambitions are reflected in its ongoing journey to expand its portfolio and double its global workforce by 2025 across its markets.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG's investments span across five key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, and GMG Logistics.

In line with its 'farm-to-fork' vision, GMG covers the entire food consumption chain with its state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities, expanding food retail network, and distribution of popular international brands. The company entered the food retail industry through its acquisition of Géant operations in April 2022. In February 2023, GMG acquired aswaaq LLC, including its companies operating in retail, trading, and properties, positioning the group as one of the UAE's largest community mall operators.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family, GMG is a valued partner of choice for the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands into its markets. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

