Dubai, United Arab Emirates

GMG’s Everyday Goods – Retail division has announced the opening of the second Monoprix in Nakheel Mall at the Palm Jumeirah.

This popular high end French franchise brings with it the promise of a wide range of high-quality foods and the latest in home and decor trends. It has already successfully established credentials after its first opening in 2022 at Dubai Hills Gardenia Residence and is certain to capture the imagination of the Nakheel Mall audience who covet quality, convenience, and sustainability.

Designed to offer a unique ‘local fresh market’ experience, Monoprix at Nakheel Mall features a complete range of meats and choice cuts, seafood, and cheese selections, each with the signature of reputed French gourmet professionals.

Customers can also enjoy baked goods and pastries reminiscent of the best Parisian patisseries.

Monoprix at Nakheel Mall will also encourage local produce as an integral part of its allure and support the company’s overall ‘farm to fork’ approach, whilst also housing an extensive range of high-quality private label food and nonfood products.

The Monoprix at Nakheel Mall is showcasing for the first time the Monoprix Maison concept - a place of inspiration, which cultivates the art of being at home and offers living environments that re-enchant everyday life and celebrate the passion of the discerning consumer for fine foods and good taste.

To ensure a satisfying shopping experience, Monoprix at Nakheel Mall will also have a flower corner and a coffee shop, thereby adding to shopper’s convenience.

“We are delighted to open the latest Monoprix and continue our efforts to provide the highest quality of products and services, as well as follow a sustainable approach in our daily operations and in the way we serve our consumers. Monoprix Nakheel Mall at the Palm Jumeirah is part of our plan to build the Monoprix brand in the UAE and grow our physical footprint,” said Marc Laurent, President, Retail – Everyday Goods, GMG.

“Monoprix at Nakheel Mall will be ideal for those who have a passion for the good life and good taste in their food selections and their home décor. Our exclusive range of private food and non-food labels promise great value for money and serve as an inspiration towards a more discerning lifestyle. At Monoprix, the customer-oriented culture is paramount, and, through it, we encourage loyalty and work together for the best experience,” he added.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, food and health sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. Today GMG’s investments span across four key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Food, GMG Health, and GMG Consumer Goods.

With the recent acquisition of the Géant supermarket chain in the UAE and expansion rights to the Géant, Monoprix, and Franprix brands in the Middle East, GMG is now a leading player in the food retail industry.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family, it has become a leading global company, affiliated with the world’s most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector.

Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands into its markets. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Under Armor, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita’s, and McCain.

Monoprix stands for high quality food products and an extensive range of private label food, home and beauty products cultivating the art of living. Monoprix was first launched in the UAE in July 2022 with the opening of the first store in Dubai at Gardenia Residence including today ‘s new store in Nakhell Mall, Palm Jumeirah. With more than 300 stores in Europe , Africa and the Middle East, MONOPRIX reinvents the French « art d e vivre » lifestyle, making tasty food accessible to everyone and brining the latest home trends to everyone.

