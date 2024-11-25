The GMC Yukon gets an extensive interior & technological refresh coupled with an evolved exterior design with bold design cues and the first-ever AT4 Ultimate trim introduced

Advanced tech includes a new 16.8-inch-diagonal premium infotainment system, an enhanced suite of safety features, and the introduction of Night Vision1 to the GMC portfolio as an available option on select trims

Middle East – GMC Middle East proudly revealed the new GMC Yukon in the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi. As the brand’s flagship full-size SUV, the new Yukon represents a bold new chapter in its legacy, combining unmatched performance, bold design and advanced technology to meet the demands of today’s discerning drivers.

Arriving early next year, the new GMC Yukon introduces major technology upgrades, a striking exterior design update and a thoughtfully refreshed interior. The lineup includes four distinct trims including the entry level Elevation, the adventure ready AT4 and the first-ever AT4 Ultimate, and the luxurious Denali – the trim offered perfectly blend GMC Yukon’s premium capable nature with focus on customer choice and preference.

“For over 33 years, the GMC Yukon has been a symbol of power, boldness and luxury in the region, and firmly established itself as the cornerstone of the GMC brand,” said Furrukh Juwaid, Chief Marketing Office of GMC Middle East & Africa. “The launch of the updated GMC Yukon marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in this legacy, driven by one bold vision: More Power To You. This goes beyond horsepower and torque - It’s about delivering more in every way: more capability, more technology, more innovation and above all, more power to go wherever the road may lead.”

Power for the Yukon is exclusively V8, and customers can choose from either the base 5.3L offering 355Hp, or an available 6.2L V8 engine2 with 420 horsepower and 623 nm of torque. Both are paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, with drive mode select.

BOLDLY REFRESHED – INSIDE AND OUT

As the flagship of the brand, the new GMC Yukon sets a new bar for GMC’s distinctive and premium design language. Its refreshed interior combines luxury and technology for a world-class driver and passenger experience, while the elevated exterior exudes a muscular yet refined character.

Highlights include:

16.8-inch-diagonal premium GMC Infotainment Center3 with a vertical interface, which allows users to customize the integration of maps, audio inputs, vehicle diagnostics and more into a diagonal screen display.

The addition of an 8-inch-diagonal rear climate control touchscreen on select trims that help ensure a comfortable cabin environment for passengers.

Exterior design elements that command attention include unique grille patterns, liftgate badging, animated headlamps and taillamps, and an available panoramic sunroof for an open-air cabin experience.

UNIQUELY ULTIMATE

The first-ever AT4 Ultimate trim blends sophistication and functionality, turning every outdoor adventure into a luxury experience.

Highlights include:

A perfect combination of rugged off-road styling, refined amenities and powerful capability, making the Yukon AT4 Ultimate the first AT4 to earn the Ultimate badge.

The exterior & interior design features a front skid plate, 20" wheels with all-terrain tires and a power panoramic sunroof. Inside, the luxurious obsidian rush interior includes three rows of full-grain leather seating and Ash Burl wood accents. Additionally, it offers 16-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats, along with massage functionality for both.

Technological advancements include GMC’s first night vision for improved early object detection and enhanced driver safety, 12.6” rear seat dual entertainment screens and a Bose 14-speaker surround system with CenterPoint. It also has the four-corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension to raise the vehicle by up to 2" for improved ground clearance.

PURPOSEFUL ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

The new GMC Yukon delivers an enhanced suite of advanced technology, safety and driver assistance features, including:

GMC-First Night Vision1 to enable customers to drive more confidently in low-light environments. Thermal object detection helps identify pedestrians and animals by alerting drivers via the head-up display and driver information center, available on AT4 Ultimate.

The new GMC Yukon comes equipped with 3-year subscription of OnStar Services 4 – the key enabler of safety, entertainment, and connectivity across GM vehicles and by downloading the myGMC App4, drivers get full control over the vehicle through remote commands, vehicle locate and so much more, bringing added convenience and peace of mind.

An expansive list of new standard advanced safety features and available driver assistance tech, including:

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Side Bicyclist Alert

Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking

Intuitive technologies that just make life easier include an available presence based hands-free liftgate that automatically opens the liftgate in the presence of the key fob.

COMING SOON

The new GMC Yukon will soon be available in showrooms across the region. For more information on availability, pricing and exclusive offers, visit www.gmcarabia.com or your local GMC showroom.

1 Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information.

2 5.3L engine is standard on Elevation and AT4 trims.

3 Functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some devices.

4 Connected Navigation and real-time points of interest only available on properly equipped vehicles. Requires paid plan or trial. See onstararabia.com for details and limitations.