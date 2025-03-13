Amman, Jordan: Globitel, a leading provider of cutting-edge Telecom & Customer Experience software solutions with nearly three decades of expertise, proudly announces the establishment of its new division, Globitel Networks, effective March 2025. This strategic expansion underscores Globitel’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, state-of-the-art solutions to telecom operators and governments across the region.

This announcement comes in conjunction with Globitel’s prestigious participation at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, reinforcing its role as a key player in shaping the future of telecommunications. The global event provides the perfect stage for Globitel to showcase its latest advancements and the launch of Globitel Networks, which will redefine industry standards with its cutting-edge solutions.

Fadi Qutaishat, a seasoned expert in the telecom industry with a proven track record of leadership, has been appointed as President of Globitel Networks. Qutaishat’s visionary approach and dedication to excellence will guide this new division in addressing the dynamic needs of telecom operators and government entities. Supported by a team of experienced professionals, Globitel Networks aims to set new industry benchmarks by prioritizing network security and revenue assurance. The division offers unparalleled flexibility to customize solutions that align with its clients’ unique requirements. Globitel Networks remains fully committed to advancing the telecom industry, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth through every initiative.

Since its inception in 1996, Globitel has been at the forefront of telecom innovation, serving over 40 countries across the Middle East, Gulf countries, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. The company’s robust portfolio includes solutions such as roaming services, value-added offerings, networking tools, location-based services, network optimization tools, advanced analytics platforms, Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, and network protection solutions like Equipment Identity Registers (EIR). These comprehensive offerings have cemented Globitel’s position as a trusted partner for telecom operators worldwide.

The launch of Globitel Networks reflects the company’s vision of becoming the trusted technology partner for telecom operators in the region. With its advanced suite of solutions and steadfast customer support, Globitel Networks is ready to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. This division is privileged to serve a distinguished customer base, including Zain Group, Ooredoo Group, STC Group, MTN Group, Batelco Group, Orange Group, and Etisalat Group. These enduring partnerships, built on mutual trust and collaboration, drive Globitel Networks’ commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovation.

Globitel operates from strategically located offices in Jordan & KSA, with a sales office in Egypt, ensuring effective service delivery across regional markets.

About Globitel

Globitel is a leading provider of telecom and contact center solutions, founded in 1996 with a steadfast commitment to technological innovation. Over the years, Globitel has developed advanced software solutions and high-quality products for industries such as telecom, financial services, contact centers, government, education, and healthcare. Known for its adaptability, Globitel customizes its solutions to meet local and regional customer requirements. Its expertise spans roaming, mobility, customer care, and more, all supported by a highly skilled technical team and professional services.

Globitel remains dedicated to its mission of being a trusted partner for telecom operators and contact centers, embracing innovation and contributing to new standards in the telecommunications sector.