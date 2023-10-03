For the 5th consecutive year, GlobeMed claims the top spot in the latest TPA companies ranking in the MENA region, published in the prestigious Al Bayan Magazine’s latest issue, October 2023.

GlobeMed sealed the top spot for servicing 26,150,000 (26 million and 150 thousand) insured members of the payers contracted with GlobeMed in the private and public sectors across 11 countries in the MENA region.

This remarkable milestone recognizes GlobeMed’s unrivaled excellence and innovative approach in offering optimal services and latest technological solutions to clients and their insured members.

GlobeMed celebrates this milestone and share it with its dedicated team members and operations, valued clients and all its partners in success, and thank them for their trust and support over the years.

-Ends-