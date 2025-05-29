GlobeMed Saudi, the leading healthcare benefits management company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announces a collaboration with Orient Insurance – Saudi Branch, part of Orient Group, a top-tier insurance provider in the UAE with strong regional expertise. This collaboration, effective from May 2025, will enable Orient Insurance’s insured members to access quality healthcare services, ensuring an exceptional customer experience.

GlobeMed Saudi offers Orient’s insured members access to a wide Network of over 3,800 healthcare providers, including a broad selection of hospitals, medical complexes, pharmacies, diagnostic centers, dental clinics, physiotherapy centers, and optical centers across the Kingdom. To further enhance the member journey, GlobeMed operates 13 field offices at key hospitals, providing seamless support and on-site assistance at provider locations.

This is further supported by the “GlobeMed FIT” mobile app, which allows members to manage their insurance coverage easily, reflecting GlobeMed’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience.

On this occasion, Jad Moawad, General Manager of GlobeMed Saudi, said “We welcome Orient Insurance and proud to have them onboard among our trusted portfolio of clients. This partnership reflects our common mission to support insured members we proudly serve in the Kingdom.” He added, “Our collaboration with Orient Insurance holds a great promise for driving success and delivering value to insured members. Together, we are committed to enhancing their satisfaction through seamless service.”

Orient Insurance is one of the leading insurance companies in the UAE and several regional markets, backed by over 40 years of experience. As the company enters the Saudi market, it leverages this expertise to provide comprehensive insurance services designed to meet local market needs.

With over 20 years of experience in the ever-evolving Saudi healthcare market, GlobeMed Saudi puts its vast healthcare benefits management expertise and state-of-the-art digital solutions at the service of its clients and their insured members for the smooth delivery of health insurance services.