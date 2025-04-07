Dubai: GlobalStar Travel Management has expanded its network across the Middle East region with longstanding Partner Dadabhai Travel adding additional businesses to the GlobalStar network.

James Stevenson, CEO at GlobalStar comments: “It is a real pleasure to strengthen our longstanding Partnership with Dadabhai Travel as together we extend our footprint to other key countries in the region, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates. We are seeing a surge in demand on travel requirements throughout the region from corporates focused on finance, property management, energy and marine travel.”

“In welcoming these Dadabhai Travel markets to the GlobalStar network, we add not only additional likeminded and ambitious travel businesses but also the very best regional knowledge, significant manpower and wealth of experience.”

Nitin Menon, Executive Director of Dadabhai Travel UAE, Oman, and Iraq, commented: "Expanding our partnership with GlobalStar beyond Bahrain to include KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Iraq is a significant milestone for Dadabhai Travel. This partnership enhances our global connectivity, enabling us to provide even greater value to our clients through improved supplier relationships, advanced technology, and access to a worldwide network of travel expertise. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring for our clients and our business."

About GlobalStar Travel Management

GlobalStar Travel Management is a worldwide travel management organisation, operating in more than 2,500 locations in over 55 countries. Championed by consistent service levels and cohesive solutions anywhere in the world. GlobalStar is made up of a network of hand-selected, highly experience and skilled Travel Management Companies. www.globalstartravel.com

About Dadabhai Travel

Dadabhai Travel started its journey in 1981 at Manana Bahrain and contemplating through the facets of time grew all over the Gulf, in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Iraq. Picturizing hospitality as the Mecca of service it has built around unparalleled excellence through a team of highly motivated employees and quality management systems.

With an extensive portfolio covering corporate travel management, leisure travel, and cargo & freight services, Dadabhai Travel is well-positioned to serve its regional and international clientele with world-class solutions.

