Discover the wild side of Japanese cuisine at Salvaje Dubai, where the careful fusion of signature gastronomy, exotic mixology, immersive entertainment and astounding architecture intertwine to offer a unique culinary experience

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Salvaje, the acclaimed Japanese dining sensation that has conquered global hotspots like Miami, Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris, has launched its first restaurant and lounge in Dubai. The hotly anticipated destination is now open at The Address Opera Residences in Downtown Dubai, inviting guests to indulge in the extraordinary at the heart of Dubai’s culinary scene, complete with panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa.

Salvaje – meaning “wild” in Spanish – is celebrated for its innovative take on Japanese cuisine. The new Dubai location seamlessly weaves together tradition, design, and quality; a distinctive hallmark that has earned the Salvaje hospitality brand global acclaim. Designed for connoisseurs of haute cuisine and those seeking a unique experience, Salvaje Dubai is bringing the unforgettable cuisine and upbeat atmosphere from its famous global hotspots to Dubai’s residents and visitors.

Originally born in Panama City, Salvaje Dubai stands as the newest gem in Salvaje Group’s illustrious portfolio of 12 international locations across the world and marks the brand’s triumphant second venture in the Middle East, building on the successful launch of Salvaje Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia in 2022. Since the opening of its first outlet, Salvaje has become a globally recognized culinary phenomenon that has attracted international artists and A-list celebrities from across the globe, making the restaurant a must-visit destination in its respective cities. Providing guests with a 360° approach to experiential dining, Salvaje offers world-class entertainment that sees the restaurant come alive at night with a line-up of dancers, saxophonists, fire dancers, and DJs, explaining why Salvaje remains a popular choice among celebrities.

Nestled within The Address Opera Residences, Salvaje Dubai spans two floors, providing unrivalled views of the iconic Burj Khalifa. The opulent tropical-chic décor, reflective of the upscale hedonism championed by the brand, is curated by world-renowned interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán. Vibrant colors, tropical-inspired patterns, luxurious materials and striking textures define the immersive atmosphere – a signature feature of Salvaje restaurants worldwide.

Upstairs, the 250-capacity smart-casual restaurant offers a lively yet sophisticated dining experience for lunch and dinner, boasting an expansive terrace that can seat 70 while downstairs offering panoramic vistas. Downstairs, the enticing party lounge, SLVJ, beckons with its alluring atmosphere and a capacity of 190, also featuring a large outdoor area with a capacity of 50. A prominent highlight is the group's distinctive emblem—a nearly life-size gold rhinoceros positioned prominently in one corner of the restaurant. The lavish jungle-themed interiors effortlessly captivate every perspective, offering a constant array of Instagrammable moments and a picturesque setting for guests to connect and unwind in this opulent, uniquely designed space.

Masterminded by Fermín Azkue, Chef Partner at Salvaje World Group, the restaurant seamlessly blends the tradition and mysticism of Japanese cuisine with signature flavours and techniques from all corners of the world. Hailing from Venezuela, Azkue’s culinary career spans renowned restaurants across America, Spain, France, and England, including the Michelin-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, culminating in his pivotal role at the inaugural Salvaje outlet in Panama in 2018.

Under Azkue’s culinary leadership, Salvaje Dubai promises to serve up the brand’s signature ‘wild side of Japanese gastronomy,’ offering a menu of inventive fusion dishes paired with Spanish flair and a unique twist tailored to local tastes. From indulgent Oscietra Supreme Caviar, delectable duck fried rice, premium selections of sushi and sashimi including the signature SLVJ roll, and the freshest seafood, to sizzling robata grilled steaks, Salvaje’s offerings paint the canvas of Japanese cuisine with global flavors and techniques using only the finest ingredients, to guarantee a unique and unforgettable culinary journey.

"Much like the vibrant city of Dubai, Salvaje embodies a splendid international fusion. We thrive on innovation, weaving a tapestry of influences from the unique location of each of the Salvaje restaurants into the fabric of our global culinary offering,” explains Fermín Azkue. "At Salvaje, our menu is a dynamic canvas where we continuously infuse and experiment with the diverse products and gastronomy of each location and culture, creating a harmonious symphony of flavors that resonates across our restaurants worldwide."

For those seeking a more exclusive dining setting, Salvaje Dubai presents a distinctive Omakase experience that upholds a millennia-old tradition where the chef's creativity and discernment take center stage. This unparalleled affair invites guests into an intimate space, providing one of the most private gastronomic journeys.

Elevating the entire dining experience, Head Bartender Borja Goikoetxea, Salvaje's master mixologist, infuses a touch of artistry into the beverage selection. Meticulously designed by Salvaje’s team of expert mixologists spearheaded by Goikoetxea, the hand-crafted cocktails are tailored to guests' every whim. Each exquisite concoction, exclusive to Salvaje, serves as a testament to the artistry involved — from presentation to the finishing touches — ensuring that every detail is thoughtfully curated to complement the restaurant’s exceptional culinary offerings.

Set to redefine Dubai's culinary landscape, Salvaje emerges as the city's hottest new destination for extraordinary dining and unforgettable moments. At Salvaje, it's not just about savoring exquisite dishes – it's about immersing yourself in a wild culinary adventure amidst an electrifying ambiance that promises to leave you wanting more. Get ready to be dazzled, delighted, and drawn back for an encore like never before!

For reservations, please call 04 570 3653 or visit https://salvajedubai.com/en. Follow Salvaje on Instagram at @salvaje.dubai to keep up-to-date on the latest news and events.

Timings:

Monday – Friday: 12pm to 4pm lunch seating; 7pm to 1am dinner seating

Saturday & Sunday: 12pm to 4pm lunch seating; 7pm to 2am dinner seating

Location: The Address Opera Residences, Opera District, Downtown Dubai

https://maps.app.goo.gl/FnxR2f9ZLeY9MPXs6

About Salvaje Group

The Salvaje Group was born simultaneously in the hustle and bustle of two capitals, Panama City and Bogota in 2018. The idea was very simple, to create a restaurant where guests could have an extraordinary gastronomic experience that was exciting and fun, and where the environment could be adapted to all situations: from a dinner with friends or a family brunch to a business lunch. This is how the Salvaje concept started and how it has evolved into what it is today. Salvaje’s development is based on three fundamental pillars: the quality of the service, the raw material of Salvaje’s creations and the creation of memorable and unique moments for clients.

Today, five years later, Salvaje Group is proud to be a benchmark of quality, with restaurants in 13 locations, including Panama City, Bogota, Guatemala, Miami, Madrid, Barcelona, Marbella, Caracas, Valencia and Al Khoba in KSA, with more destinations in the pipeline.