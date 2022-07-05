Abu Dhabi-UAE: In a move geared to boost the credentials of Abu Dhabi as a preferred venue for international science and technology events, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the world’s leading scientific research center and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) today announced that its Directed Energy Research Center (DERC), will organize the upcoming edition of GLOBALEM, a definitive high power electromagnetic (HPEM) conference.

Set to run from November 13 to 17 at St. Regis Abu Dhabi, the conference marks the first high-profile event DERC is hosting after making the headlines recently with launch of its state-of-the-art research facility specialized in conducting prequalification tests at Tawazun Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi – comprising five specialized labs, each dedicated to a specific high-energy physics domain. The illustrious conference was first held in 1978 as the Nuclear Electromagnetic Pulse Meeting (NEM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA with the support of an eminent scientist in the electromagnetic field, Dr. Carl Baum and the Summa Foundation that he established.

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Researcher, Directed Energy Research Center, will offer expertise as General Chair of the organizing committee of GLOBALEM. Other expert members on the committee include Dr. Bill Radasky, of Metatech Corporation USA, and Dr. Nicolas Mora from DERC as joint Technical Program Committee co-chairs, as well as Dr. Felix Vega from DERC, Dr. Lars Ole Fichte from the Helmut-Schmidt University in Hamburg, Germany, and Dr. Jane Lehr, from the University of New Mexico, USA, as conference advisors.

Unpacking the challenges and opportunities that currently exist as well as those evolving everyday in the crucial field of electromagnetics, the conference is set to draw the interest of experts from fields as diverse as pulsed power technologies, high voltage generator, microwaveradiation, covering analytical and numerical modeling as well as experimental validation.

All eyes will be trained on the Best Student Paper Award (BSPA), to be presented to up to two outstanding papers whose first author is a student. The award is granted only to full papers submitted and presented in addition to the regular extended abstract required for the conference. Proof of student enrollment must be presented along with the online submission of the papers, and all submissions must be original works that have not been featured in a previous conference or similar forum. The award recipients will receive a certificate and a cash prize of US$500.

Likewise, the Young Scientist Award (YSA) will recognize a young researcher under 35 who has made innovative contributions in fields related to high-power electromagnetics. Young researchers keen to participate in the contest can nominate themselves during the submission process. As the main author of the paper, the YSA applicant must furnish an extended abstract of the paper due for submission and proof of birth post January 1, 1987. All submissions must be original works and the scientists must also include their curriculum vitae as part of the process.

For both awards, the last date for the submission of extended abstracts online is July 1, 2022. Acceptance confirmations and norminations will be completed by August 15, and September 15 is the last date for the final review and submission of full papers and award nominations. Early bird registration is open until September 30, 2022.

Highlighting the significance of the conference for the TII ecosystem and for Abu Dhabi as well, Dr. Chaouki Kasmi said: “The GLOBALEM conference promises to be a game changer for the region. High Power Electromagnetics is one of those hot areas in focus today for us at DERC, given the varied number of applications and sectors it straddles – from your everyday generators, motors, and transformers, to maglev trains, and astronomy to health care and everything in between. We are even focusing on new innovations that can treat certain types of cancer. Being able to convene so many global experts in Abu Dhabi is unprecedented and is a big deal for TII and the region.”

For more information on the GLOBALEM Conference 2022, and to submit scientific papers please visit: https://globalem2022.com/submission.php