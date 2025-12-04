Spectacular Festive Tree Lighting Ceremony with fireworks and drone show to take place on 10 December

Santa and his Elves return with magical activations and photo opportunities across Celebration Walk

Dubai, UAE – Global Village, the region’s leading multicultural family destination for entertainment, shopping, dining, and attractions, is set to welcome guests for an enchanting festive season celebration, starting from 10 December until 28 December. Known as the most joyful time of the year at Global Village, guests will see the return of spectacular shows, picturesque decorations, unforgettable experiences, as well as entirely new activities, designed to bring families and friends together for a wonderful time.

The entire destination will come alive with beautiful decorations, immersive lighting, and themed activations. Guests can look forward to a delightful atmosphere of red and green lights adorning Global Village’s iconic gates alongside the famous Dragon Lake, setting the perfect backdrop for the festive season.

The celebrations truly kick off with the Festive Tree Lighting Ceremony on 10 December, also featuring a breathtaking display of fireworks and a captivating drone show at 7 PM, illuminating the night sky.

Guests can once again admire the iconic 21-metre-high Festive Tree, surrounded by multicultural elves, themed ornaments, and a snowy setting that transforms the destination into a magical escape for both children and adults. Adding even more festive charm this year, Global Village will also be placing a brand-new tree at Restaurant Plaza, which will serve as another centrepiece for guests to capture memorable moments. Santa and his multicultural Elves will also be making a return to spread cheerful vibes throughout Celebration Walk and across the destination, with roaming performances, meet-and-greets and photo opportunities, bringing joy and laughter to every corner.

Families visiting during the winter school holidays can also enjoy a dedicated entertainment agenda, featuring festive performances and interactive experiences that celebrate the spirit of the festive season whilst keeping children entertained for hours on end. From polar bear displays to lively elf shows and cultural entertainment, each moment is sure to be filled with wonder and excitement.

Inviting guests of all ages to experience culture, joy, and unparalleled experiences, Global Village reaffirms its position as a regional favourite by creating a ‘A Wonder-filled Festive Season’.

For the latest updates, visit Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and social media channels:

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE

X: @GlobalVillageAE

Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE

Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global - teamglobalvillage@currentglobal.com

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions. Part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, it continues to grow in popularity and maintain a deep connection with its guests, reinforcing its status as the region’s number one entertainment and cultural hub. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests — with Season 29 alone setting a new record by attracting 10.5 million visitors.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 30 offers a spectacular experience hosting 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is home to 450 world-class performers featuring in 40,500 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.