Dubai, UAE: Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, attractions and entertainment, has announced the launch of new VIP packages for clients of travel trade partners. Highly popular amongst international guests for its immersive attractions, incredible cuisines and unforgettable entertainment, the park is among the top 4 entertainment destinations globally in terms of average daily foot fall – playing host to 90 million happy guests since it first opened. Season 26 was a record season with 7.8 million guests coming through the gates in just over 6 months.

Four bespoke packages, “Global Village Premium”, “Emirati Discovery”, “Culinary Trails” and “GV Fully Loaded”, are designed specifically for international tourists. Complete with VIP access, the packages take the Global Village experience to the next level with benefits including welcome drinks on arrival, skip-the-line access, personal tour guides and exclusive experiences.

Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director of Marketing at Global Village, said: “We work closely with our travel trade partners to design the right product. The VIP guided tours are another step in ensuring that our partners have the right options for their client base. We have also implemented a fully digitised contracting process and this year launched a brand new Travel Trade portal to ensure that partnering with Global Village is a seamless and efficient journey. This season we saw an incredible 595% increase in travel trade sales from 2021, and 200% from 2020. We are proud to support Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s most visited city and are grateful to our partners for assisting us in our efforts to broaden Global Village’s international footprint.

Travel Trade can access all Global Village products, from tickets and dining vouchers to world-class attractions like Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!® and Carnaval fun fair, on the travel trade portal. Travel.GlobalVillage.ae has everything needed to tailor the perfect package. The easy-to-use platform allows partners to download marketing materials, including images, videos, logos and copy. They can also access the latest and most up to date information about events and concerts to make tour planning easy and deliver superior personalised service to their clients.

Season 27 is set to open on October 25 2022, with exciting new attractions and entertainment, unmatched shopping and culinary treats from around the world. Prices will be announced in June and Travel Trade are invited to sign up to the portal to receive new season product information and contracts once they become available.

