Entrepreneurs and small and large business owners can now register their interest through https://business.globalvillage.ae/en/expression-of-interest-for-investment

Global Village is now accepting proposal submissions for the Pavilions category

UAE, Dubai – Following another record-breaking season with 9 million visitors, Global Village is inviting traders, small business owners and entrepreneurs to bring their business to its world by registering their interest in Season 28 opportunities through the online business portal. The park's performance history presents partners with unparalleled opportunities for business growth and the realisation of pioneering concepts.

Ali Al Hashimi, Director of Commercial & Sponsorship, Global Village said: “Global Village offers a distinctive chance for entrepreneurs and larger international companies to expand their ambition and translate business ideas into long-term success. We act as an economic catalyst for the region, serving as a launch pad for innovative concepts in areas such as organising country pavilions, innovative street food concepts, unique food carts, specialty restaurants and coffee shops, retail shops, service providers that enhance the guest experience and new attractions. Our DNA is rooted in bringing fresh ideas to Dubai. We simplify the process for both new and established business owners, enabling them to expand their footprint, grow their revenue, and achieve a return on investment.”

As Global Village gears up for Season 28, future partners can look forward to a host of exciting and profitable opportunities to develop their business potential. The park provides the perfect platform for partners to achieve their business goals and there has never been a better time to join the excitement and become part of this thriving business community.

As the proposal submission process opens categorically, the first category, Pavilions, launched today. Throughout the years, Pavilion partners have experienced remarkable returns on investment, with a number of them consistently participating for consecutive seasons spanning over a decade. Global Village’s commitment to supporting its partners in every way possible has cemented it as a dependable and reputable ally for individuals and enterprises seeking to enhance their market presence within the region.

In addition, Global Village provides comprehensive support to its partners including assistance with staff visas, customs procedures for imported products, storage facilities, registration support, and access to electronic payment terminals for sub-lessees. By partnering with Global Village, businesses gain access to a wealth of expertise and support that can help them achieve their goals and thrive in the highly competitive global marketplace.

