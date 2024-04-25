UAE, Dubai:– Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment announced today the extension of its Season 28 closing date by one more week. In response to the overwhelming demand from guests eager to savour their favourite multi-cultural family attraction, the park will extend its season until May 5th, 2024.

Guests are invited to dive into a more wonderful world that is Global Village. Whether you’re going to miss the 250 dining options, unique shopping bargains from 27 pavilions, the 90 cultures offered from across the world, or the 200+ rides, games, and attractions at Carnaval™, guests are invited to seize this opportunity and make this time count.

Furthermore, the highly popular “Kids Go Free” offer, recently announced by the family destination, will also be extended. This gives families more chances to enjoy spectacular times with less worry about admission of their kids up to 12 years old.

Global Village will welcome guests from 4 PM until 12 AM on Sunday to Wednesday and until 1 AM on Thursday to Saturday, so gather the troops as we bid farewell to wonderful shopping, endless food options, jaw-dropping entertainment and a thrilling Carnaval experience.

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also host 400+ performers and showcase more than 200 performances each night. Guests can enjoy +195 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.

