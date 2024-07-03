ABU DHABI – Global advisory and advocacy firm APCO and the Chief Sustainability Officers (CSO) Network announced today a strategic partnership aimed at amplifying communication strategies in the field of sustainability ahead of COP29 in November.

The agreement was signed during the Second Annual Global Sustainability Forum: AI for Climate and Nature, an event bringing together local, regional and international government officials, C-suite experts, leading technology providers and private sector figures to foster collaboration aimed at advancing solutions for the most pressing climate and environmental challenges.

The partnership is designed to deepen engagement with the CSO Network’s members and stakeholders. By sharing success stories and best practices, APCO will help foster a collaborative environment for sustainable development, inspiring broader participation and collaboration across the network.

The collaboration aims to amplify collective impact in sustainability. The enhanced communication efforts will showcase transformative initiatives led by the CSO Network’s members, highlighting their contributions to climate action and sustainable development and inspiring others to join in these efforts.

Dr. Yasar Jarrar, secretary General of CSO Network and Mamoon Sbeih, president, Middle East and North Africa, APCO, signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations.

Sbeih said, “this strategic partnership will enable CSO Network to tap into APCO’s global community of experts and advisors as it seeks to reach a broader international audience. The agreement aligns with our organization’s commitment to creating lasting impact in a complex world, especially in the field of sustainable development.”

Christophe Guibeleguiet, head of Climate and Sustainability for MENA at APCO, commented, “it is a privilege to be partnering with such a network of experts who are at the forefront of business transformation and driving sustainable change in leading corporations in the UAE and the GCC region. The scale and speed of climate change require collective efforts and there is no better way for APCO to play its part than by supporting those who are at the center of business climate action.”

Dr. Jarrar from CSO Network said, “we are delighted to partner with APCO to grow our share of voice and reach a much broader audience on the global stage. This partnership signifies a crucial step forward for the CSO Network, helping to garner recognition and support for our members’ pioneering work far beyond the region.”

About APCO

APCO is a global advisory and advocacy firm helping leading corporations, foundations and governments navigate a complex world. An independent and majority women-owned company, APCO brings diverse people and ideas together and works beyond traditional boundaries, building the un/common ground upon which progress is made.