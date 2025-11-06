A New Era of E-Invoicing in Jordan

Jordan began its digital invoicing transformation in 2019, reaching a major turning point in 2023 with the launch of JoFotara, a pre-clearance system that requires structured invoices in the UBL 2.1 format and API-based submissions. Starting in April 2025, all Jordanian taxpayers must issue electronic invoices through this system.

To help navigate these changes, DHL partnered with Comarch. The project leverages Comarch’s robust e-invoicing platform to ensure compliance with all legal and administrative protocols. Documents pass through a pending state via the intermediary before being validated by JoFotara. Only correctly processed invoices are distributed or archived.

Delivering Value Beyond Compliance

DHL’s transition to JoFotara has been smooth and fully compliant. The implementation not only brings regulatory alignment, but also added process efficiency and audit readiness.

“Comach‘s solution helped us to seamlessly integrate the new e-invoice system in accordance with the digital invoicing transformation in Jordan” said Khaled Saleem, Country Manager, DHL Express Jordan.

For Comarch, the project reflects a broader commitment to helping global enterprises localize effectively.

“This project is a strong example of how our scalable solutions and strategic partnerships can quickly adapt to evolving legal landscapes,” said Adam Beldzik, E-invoicing Subsector Director at Comarch. “It also marks another step in our global legal compliance strategy, reflecting the growing importance of the MEA region and the upcoming, transformative e-invoicing mandates taking effect there.”

With the successful implementation in Jordan, Comarch continues to strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner for multinational companies seeking compliant, future-proof e-invoicing solutions worldwide. By seamlessly integrating with national systems like JoFotara and ensuring full legal and technical alignment, Comarch empowers global organizations to maintain operational continuity, reduce compliance risks, and optimize financial workflows—no matter where they operate.

About Comarch

Comarch was founded in 1993 in Kraków, Poland. It's one of the biggest IT company in Europe and carries out projects for the leading Polish and global brands in the most important sectors of the economy, including among other things telecommunications, finance, banking, and insurance, trade and services, infrastructure, public administration, industry, healthcare, and in the sector of small and medium-sized enterprises. Tens of thousands of well-known brands in over 100 countries on 6 continents have used Comarch services, among others: Allianz, Auchan, BNP Paribas Fortis, BP, Carrefour, Heathrow Airport, Heineken, ING and LG U+, Orange, Telefónica, T-Mobile, Vodafone.

Comarch ranks high in the league tables prepared by IT analysts, including Gartner, Truffle 100, TOP 200 "Computerworld", IDC. the Polish Academy of Sciences, EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard. Every year Comarch invests 15% of its revenues in innovative products. In 2024 the expenditures on R&D amounted to EUR 95 million. Presently, the Company employs 6 500 experts in 79 offices in 32 countries, from Australia and Japan to the Middle East, Europe, and both Americas.