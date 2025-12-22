Leading Asset Manager Global Partners has revealed its plans to deliver a unique residential masterplan in Dubai Creek as its second Fund in the UAE. The project marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of one of Dubai’s most iconic destinations.

The signing ceremony for the project was held at the OCTA Sales Centre, marking a significant new chapter for Global Partners and its exclusive sales and marketing partner, OCTA Properties.

Spanning over 127,000 square meters, the fully integrated masterplan will dedicate 70% of the area towards landscaped gardens and open spaces, offering residents a balance of modern living and natural serenity.

Designed with a strong emphasis on overall wellness, the community will feature low-rise residences that maximise views of Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek, and surrounding parks. As part of the masterplan, thoughtfully curated retail venues will complement the residential and green spaces, ensuring convenience and vibrancy at the heart of the development.

“What began as a vision to elevate urban living standards will soon become reality, with construction commencing in 2026,” said Bader Saeed Hareb, Chairman of Global Partners Property Fund II. “This masterplan is designed to provide families, couples, and investors with a tranquil lifestyle in one of Dubai’s most sought-after communities.”

Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties, added: “We are proud to be the exclusive sales and marketing partner for this visionary development. This community represents a new chapter in Dubai’s residential landscape, and we look forward to presenting this opportunity to discerning buyers worldwide.”

The announcement also revealed collaborations with internationally renowned hotel brands, which will introduce two branded residences within the community. These partnerships will bring world-class hospitality standards to residents, blending luxury living with the comfort and prestige of globally recognized names.

Residents will enjoy a secluded, nature-rich environment while remaining closely connected to Dubai’s main hubs and attractions.

Backed by decades of investment expertise, Global Partners aims to reimagine Dubai’s urban landscape through design-led, world-class real estate projects.

Meanwhile, OCTA Properties will lead sales and marketing efforts, leveraging its extensive network and market expertise to ensure the project reaches both local and international buyers.

About Global Partners Limited

Global Partners Properties is the real estate development arm of Global Partners Limited, a DFSA-regulated investment manager headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Founded in February 2025, the company was created to complement Global Partners’ investment and fund management expertise with direct, in-house development capabilities.

Under the leadership of Bader Saeed Hareb, Global Partners Properties inherits the same governance standards, institutional discipline, and commitment to excellence that have defined the Group’s success across its alternative investment platforms.

The establishment of the development arm marks a natural evolution in Global Partners’ growth from structuring and managing investment vehicles to shaping Dubai’s urban landscape through the delivery of world-class, design-led real estate projects.

About OCTA Properties

A leading firm in the industry, OCTA Properties offers developer management services with advanced leading solutions with a focus on exclusive branded residences for property development and the investment sector aiming to minimise risk, increase efficiency, and maximise profitability.

As part of the OCTA Group, the company boasts over two decades of experience among Dubai’s leading developers, backed by an experienced team and a tremendous network in the real estate sector.

OCTA is a key connector in the real estate industry, linking developers with real estate agencies and executing effective sales and marketing strategies. As a developer's exclusive representative, OCTA manage sales transactions and ensures developers diversify their sales channels. Developers can seamlessly integrate OCTA as a comprehensive solution for all their sales, operations, and marketing needs.

Leading brand collaborations include top names such as W, Rove Homes, Marriott, Elie Saab, Missoni, St. Regis Residences, Franck Muller Vanguard, and Mouawad.

For more information, visit: https://www.octa.ae