Bahrain: A wave of innovation swept across Bahrain and Kuwait last week as the Global iTS roundtable event, in collaboration with Microsoft, brought together leading minds to explore the cutting edge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its transformative potential for businesses. The event, held simultaneously in both countries, offered a vibrant platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and the forging of new connections.

The event delved into the often-opaque world of AI, demystifying its complexities, and showcasing its practical applications across diverse industries such as the Banking, Investment, Insurance & Real Estate industries. Attendees, ranging from CEOs to CFOs to potential clients and key clients gained valuable insights into how AI can automate tasks in collaboration with Microsoft’s Co-pilot, optimize processes, and drive revenue growth.

Keynotes addressed by industry luminaries set the stage for thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive sessions. Microsoft experts and Global iTS team presented real-world case studies, demonstrating how businesses are leveraging AI to achieve remarkable results. From personalized customer experiences to enhanced operational efficiency, the potential of AI to unlock a new era of business excellence was made abundantly clear.

“Global iTS, in collaboration with Microsoft, marked a pivotal moment in the AI landscape of Bahrain and Kuwait. By bridging the gap between AI trends and applications, the event ignited a spark of innovation that promises to transform businesses and empower individuals across the region.” Mr. Redha Radhi, Managing Director, Global iTS

"The integration of AI and Microsoft Dynamics is revolutionizing the financial services, banking, investment and insurance industries. This trend is driving efficiency and business values. This exciting trend is shaping the future of all industries, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this innovation with our business apps ready to partner up with new opportunities.” – Mr. Bader Hashem, Managing Partner, Global iTS

The event transcended mere theoretical discussions, emphasizing the practical implementation of AI and copilot solutions. Attendees were educated on how to leverage Microsoft’s advanced AI tools like Azure and Power BI to solve real-business challenges. This practical approach empowered participants to identify concrete opportunities for integrating AI within their own organizations. The Global iTS event, in collaboration with Microsoft, fostered a spirit of collaboration that transcended borders.