Abu Dhabi, UAE: GIFIP today announced its formal establishment as an independent legal entity, marking a significant milestone in its evolution from a multi-stakeholder initiative into a formally constituted global platform dedicated to promoting and encouraging mobilization of Islamic finance for climate, nature, and development outcomes. This initiative seeks to improve livelihoods for communities within the Global South through climate-resilient economic growth, restored natural landscapes, and increased biodiversity in environmentally stressed areas.

GIFIP has been incorporated as a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee, reflecting its mission-driven mandate and global public-interest orientation. The incorporation was undertaken at the direction of GIFIP’s Advisory Committee (AC), which has guided the program since its inception and will continue to provide strategic guidance and thought leadership as GIFIP transitions into its next phase of implementation.

The newly incorporated GIFIP entity provides a formal institutional home through which governments, financial institutions, development partners, investors, Islamic financial institutions, and other stakeholders can engage with the program.

GIFIP is run by its Board of Directors, with Dr Adnan Aziz and Mr Abdul Khaliq Ahmad serving as directors and guarantors. The AC will continue in its existing capacity, transitioning from advising a programmatic initiative to serving as the AC of GIFIP under a common set of terms of reference. The AC’s role remains advisory in nature and does not carry legal or fiduciary responsibility for the entity.

In parallel, GIFIP is advancing the establishment of complementary institutional components, to help implement and rollout GIFIP’s vision into practice. By diverting significant new funding into climate-nature-development-centric bankable opportunities and following a blended finance approach, the GIFIP aims to leverage (through a financially regulated private equity / debt fund management structure) at least US$1.5 billion of Islamic financing capital within 5 years of its launch.

The thought leadership of GIFIP comes from a unique consortium of leading global organizations as part of its Advisory Committee (AC), including representatives from WWF International, Emirates Nature-WWF, HSBC Bank Middle East, Standard Chartered Saadiq Islamic, the Securities Commission Malaysia (as an Observer), and Simmons & Simmons. The other institutional partners of the consortium include ICD of IsDB and Seneca Impact Advisors. WWF country teams in the pilot countries (including Pakistan, Tunisia, Türkiye, Malaysia, and Indonesia) have also played a critical role in engaging with and mobilizing interest of the domestic stakeholders. Collectively, these organizations and other individuals have provided pro-bono support to GIFIP (in addition to the capital support by WWF and HSBC Bank Middle East) in helping develop a transformative partnership to contribute and harness opportunities in Islamic Sustainable Finance across the Global South, contributing to the successful realization and scale-up of GIFIP’s objectives.

Dr Adnan Aziz, the Chief Program Officer of GIFIP, said:

“The formal incorporation of GIFIP as a legal entity is a pivotal step in moving from concept and coalition-building to execution at scale. GIFIP was designed to bridge Islamic finance with real-economy impact — across climate, nature, and development — and this institutional milestone allows partners and investors to engage with us in a clear, credible, and structured manner. We now invite governments, financial institutions, and investors to formalize their interest and help us collectively unlock a new generation of Shariah-aligned impact capital.”

Mr Stuart Orr, the Interim Chair of the GIFIP Advisory Committee, said:

“The Advisory Committee is proud to have supported GIFIP from its early conceptualization to its establishment as an independent legal entity. This transition reflects both the maturity of the program and the strong demand we have seen for a credible, globally oriented Islamic finance platform focused on sustainability and impact. The Advisory Committee will continue to provide strategic guidance and thought leadership as GIFIP moves into its implementation phase.”

About the Global Islamic Finance Impact Program (GIFIP)

The Global Islamic Finance Impact Program for Climate, Nature, and Development (GIFIP) is a global platform designed to mobilize Shariah-aligned capital in support of climate action, nature-based solutions, and sustainable development in emerging and developing economies of Global South (more particularly, the OIC member countries). GIFIP brings together public institutions, financial intermediaries, investors, and technical partners to originate and structure bankable opportunities across mitigation, adaptation, and inclusive growth sectors.

GIFIP operates as a mission-driven, not-for-profit platform, with investment funds and advisory entities being established separately to ensure clear governance, regulatory compliance, and effective capital deployment. The program places particular emphasis on blended finance, catalytic and concessional capital, and alignment with country-specific development priorities and the higher objectives of Shariah (Maqasid Al Shariah).

In its initial phase, GIFIP is engaging stakeholders in Pakistan, Tunisia, and Türkiye, while building a broader global partnership network to support scalable, real-economy impact.

