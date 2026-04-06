Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI company that designs and deploys intelligent systems for governments and critical infrastructure, today revealed it received 376 applications from 62 countries for Cohort II of its AI Accelerator Program.

Building on the success of its inaugural cohort, the Program has achieved a major milestone by more than tripling application volume and significantly expanding its geographic reach compared to the 120 applications from 17 countries in the first cohort.

The strong and increasingly diverse pipeline underscores the program’s rising profile as a platform for startups and innovators seeking to scale real-world AI solutions, while also highlighting a clear shift toward commercially viable, enterprise-focused innovation, with many applicants developing technologies across enterprise AI, automation, data analytics, and sector-specific use cases spanning fintech, healthtech, govtech, and beyond.

This appeal also reflects growing global demand for applied intelligence systems that can operate within real-world environments, reinforcing Presight’s role in identifying and scaling technologies designed for deployment across infrastructure, capital, and societal systems.

The majority of applications were received from applicants based in the Middle East (162), Asia Pacific (84), Europe (65) and North America (42). The top five countries represented by application volume included the United Arab Emirates (140), United States (37), India (26), United Kingdom (19), and South Korea (16).

Magzhan Kenesbai, Chief Growth Officer of Presight, said: “The tripling of applications for Cohort II reflects the success we have achieved with this Accelerator. We have AI innovators from around the world who want access to our program to replicate the achievements they saw from Cohort I and unlock the same commercial pathways. This places Presight in a privileged position to identify the very best world-leading, breakthrough technologies that operate within complex, regulated environments and have the greatest opportunity to scale across infrastructure, capital, and societal systems. The strength and diversity of this year’s applications reinforce the need for programs like ours that provide a platform to accelerate the adoption of AI in meaningful ways.”

The Presight AI Accelerator Program forms a core component of the company’s broader AI Innovation Ecosystem, which is designed to translate emerging technologies into operational capability at national and enterprise scale. Applications for Cohort II demonstrate strong alignment with this deployment-led approach, with a significant proportion focused on enterprise AI, agentic systems, data analytics, and process automation, alongside representation across healthcare, financial services, government and smart cities, and cybersecurity. A substantial segment of applicants already demonstrates commercial traction, including revenue generation, active clients, and capital raised, indicating a more mature and deployment-ready pipeline compared to the inaugural cohort.

This evolution also marks a clear progression from Cohort I, which established the foundation of the program by attracting high-potential startups across multiple sectors and selecting 10 companies to participate in a model focused on commercialization, integration, and scale.

Collectively, Cohort I represents a potential total contract value of $26m currently in discussion, alongside $1m in confirmed investment into NodeShift from the Presight-Shorooq Fund I. Beyond capital, the inaugural cohort has generated meaningful commercial traction across the portfolio: Vulcan has signed a contract with CPX to advance GenAI security across the G42 ecosystem; AlphaGeo has secured a signed contract with Khazna; NodeShift has signed a strategic agreement with Presight to commercialise sovereign AI infrastructure with major government clients; Zply has signed an MOU with Inception; and Ajari is being integrated into Presight's broader portfolio of solutions. These commercial pathways reinforce the program's commitment to long-term value creation.

Further momentum is building across cohort I, with several other engagements still progressing toward signature in the coming months. Elsewhere, Ajari and Cobi have secured access to Microsoft compute power through Presight's partnership — directly accelerating product development and deployment readiness.

Turning attention towards Cohort II, the scale and maturity of the applications received now signal growing global recognition of the Accelerator as a platform for translating AI innovation into real-world intelligence systems.

The selection process for Cohort II is now underway and will follow a structured, multi-stage evaluation designed to assess both technical capability and readiness for deployment. This includes an initial review and qualification phase, followed by a first round of interviews, before progressing to a final shortlist of startups invited to participate in the final pitch stage. The final pitch event is scheduled to take place in early April, where shortlisted companies will present their solutions to a panel of judges. The program will culminate in the announcement of the final Cohort II in early May, with 10 final companies selected to join the accelerator.

Companies selected for Cohort II will gain access to Presight’s infrastructure, mentorship, and ecosystem, alongside opportunities to accelerate commercialization through facilitated engagement with enterprise and government stakeholders. The program is designed to ensure that innovation is developed with deployment in mind from the outset, enabling integration into complex, regulated environments where reliability, governance, and scalability are essential.

With the evaluation process now in motion, Presight continues to expand its global pipeline of technologies aligned to its applied intelligence strategy, reinforcing its position as the architect of intelligent systems designed for long-term performance, resilience, and scale.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi–based G42, and a global leader in applied AI for intelligent systems.

Operating across infrastructure, capital, and societal systems, Presight builds and deploys AI-enabled platforms that embed operational intelligence into complex environments at national and enterprise scale. Its systems operate within secure and regulated frameworks, ensuring resilience, accountability, and long-term performance.

Intelligence. Applied.

For further information, please contact media@presight.ai