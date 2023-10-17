With an illustrious career featuring multiple diamond certified-albums, Twain joins an international line-up of Foo Fighters, Tiësto and Ava Max set to perform at this year’s F1 season finale with one final artist to be announced.



Limited amount of experience packages remaining for the Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi, UAE: With the Formula 1 season moving into its final race weeks, Ethara has unveiled the latest act to perform at this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts. Global country pop and fashion icon Shania Twain is set to play Etihad Park on Saturday, 25th November at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.



As one of music’s renowned trailblazers with over 100+ million album sales worldwide, Shania Twain remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time spanning her 30-year illustrious music career. With three consecutive diamond albums, Twain heads to Abu Dhabi after a sold-out global tour in support of her latest album, Queen of Me, and is set to wow crowds performing her massive catalogue of hits during Abu Dhabi GP weekend.



Race ticket holders can look forward to an electrifying performance from the five-time Grammy Award winner, with iconic hits including Any Man of Mine, That Don’t Impress Me Much, You’re Still the One and Man! I Feel Like A Woman! when the global superstar takes to the Etihad Park stage in November.



The addition of Shania Twain to an award-winning line-up for this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with Ethara announcing headline acts for Thursday and Sunday at Etihad Park this November. With global stars including Tiësto and Ava Max, and Hall of Fame Rock and Roll group, Foo Fighters set to headline, the F1 season finale in 2023 is set to be bigger than ever before.



Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, said: “We are delighted to announce the latest act to headline at this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts and welcome global music superstar Shania Twain to Abu Dhabi. She is an internationally renowned trailblazer and continues to push the boundaries throughout an incredible 30-year, award-winning career to date.



“Adding an artist of Shania’s calibre to our line-up featuring some of the world’s biggest names, including Foo Fighters, Tiësto and Ava Max, not only demonstrates the scale of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but also adds to the diversity of entertainment we are offering fans as we see demands from varying fan demographics evolve year-on-year. We look forward to announcing our final act over the coming weeks for what will be a memorable weekend in Abu Dhabi”.



As part of this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, founding partner e& will join as the presenting partner for the iconic Yasalam After-Race Concerts, supporting the region’s biggest event weekend during this year’s Abu Dhabi GP. Race ticket holders can upgrade their Yasalam After-Race Concert experience with a Golden Circle Upgrade. The upgrade guarantees access to the concerts, access closest to the stage and AAA stars, fast-track entry and dedicated beverage points. An early bird discount on Golden Circle Upgrades is available for a limited 48-hour period.



The weekend will conclude the longest season in F1 history and is set to set new standards both on and off the track following 2022’s record attendance from Thursday 23rd to Sunday 26th November on Yas Island.

Organisers have confirmed limited experiences and ticket options remain for the F1 season finale, including exclusive hospitality packages and West Straight Grandstand Package, which includes tickets for the F1 Abu Dhabi GP, FIM World Supercross Championships Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and the Pirelli Testing Sessions in November.



Fans can secure their seat at the region’s biggest sports and entertainment event at: www.abudhabigp.com

ABOUT ETHARA

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com



Media contact: ethara@sevenmedia.ae



ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.



Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body’s highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit’s long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.



As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.



ABOUT SHANIA TWAIN

Global Superstar, Celebrated Songwriter and Style Icon Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and one of music and fashion’s most renowned trailblazers. With six albums released and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time. Her hits include “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”. Shania was the first artist in history to release 3 consecutive diamond certified albums. Twain’s first album in 15 years, NOW, was released in September 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over 3 years to top the all-genre chart. The release was followed by a year-long sold-out NOW World Tour. In 2021, Shania kicked off her second residency in Las Vegas called “Let’s Go!” which completely sold out and continued through September 2022. In July 2022, Netflix released “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl,” a brand-new, career-spanning documentary on Twain’s life and career with an accompanying Highlights album. Most recently, Shania released her sixth full length album Queen of Me on February 3 via Republic Nashville, which received glowing reviews from NPR, Rolling Stone, Consequence, and more out the gate. The album debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, No. 5 on Australia’s ARIA Chart, and No. 10 on the US Billboard 200. She is currently lighting up the stages on her sold-out global Queen of Me tour, which runs through November 2023. Shania will return to Las Vegas in 2024 for her third residency called “Come On Over!”.

