Dubai: Today, ExploreTECH and Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, announced that they have signed an agreement to make ExploreTECH’s White Label Solution available to its 45 brands around the world to help streamline and simplify hospitality tech search.

ExploreTECH’s new White Label Solution offers hotel groups and global hospitality brands a customised digital marketplace that empowers them to harness the full power of its robust B2B SaaS platform — customised under their own brand. This turnkey and first of its kind solution integrates a brand’s operating tech alongside approved and preferred suppliers, delivering a personalised tech discovery and procurement experience.

Mona Faraj, CEO of ExploreTECH commented: “Over the past 12 months we have built what arguably solves the biggest pain point for hotel brands and groups in hospitality technology procurement, which is to digitally manage their bespoke hotel tech stacks based on their brand standards, in one place. Our White Label Solution gives hotel teams access to the latest brand-approved tech solutions while enabling corporate IT departments to track the uptake of technologies at property level in real time. In addition, brand-approved vendors can distribute their news and product updates easily across a group’s full hotel portfolio, keeping all stakeholders up to date on the latest features and technologies available.”

By adopting this solution, hotel brands can offer their hotel portfolio, franchisees, and partners a streamlined path to explore, evaluate, and procure technology — all without the complexity, cost, or resource investment required to build and maintain their own platform or marketplace.

“Partnering with ExploreTECH and being selected as a launch brand for their new platform is a significant step for Global Hotel Alliance,” said Folker Heim, COO of Global Hotel Alliance. “We look forward to leveraging this platform to further enhance and streamline communication with our member brands, particularly in relation to approved technology vendors and preferential pricing. It will play a key role in optimising our internal processes and ensuring our brands and hotels can seamlessly access top-tier solutions at competitive rates.”

The highly customisable White Label Solution, created with input from a Think Tank comprising industry buyers and sellers of hospitality tech, is specifically developed for global hospitality brands and larger hotel chains. The customised digital marketplace can be tailored to the bespoke tech strategy and operational structure of each operator, from strict lists of proprietary solutions and approved vendors to recommended prequalified technologies.

“We are very excited to partner with the Global Hotel Alliance as our first enterprise partner for the White Label Solution, which exemplifies our Vision for ExploreTECH, which is to become the omnichannel for all things hospitality tech. Through this partnership, GHA will be able to extend support to its 850 member hotels with easy access to its tech stack used across the portfolio and generate valuable data on negotiated tech solutions for member brand consideration.

“The launch of the White Label Solution marks a critical milestone for ExploreTECH, allowing us to scale even quicker and empower hotel brands and groups with a customised digital marketplace, becoming their omnichannel for all things brand tech,” concluded Faraj.

About ExploreTECH

The AI-powered marketplace that serves as the omni-channel hub for all hospitality technology solutions.

ExploreTECH is a centralised, user-friendly B2B AI-enabled SaaS Marketplace, where hospitality professionals can seamlessly discover, find, compare, source, and procure the best fit tech solutions. Acting as a one-stop hub for tech procurement, ExploreTECH offers diverse vendor options, transparent info, and streamlined communication and thus saving time, money & resources to all stakeholders. Buyers and sellers benefit from a unified, simplified experience, while the legal contract phase remains direct to ensure compliance and relationships.

About GHA and GHA DISCOVERY

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 45 brands and 850 hotels in 100 countries.

Its award-winning loyalty programme—GHA DISCOVERY—provides 30 million members recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. GHA DISCOVERY generated US$2.7 billion in revenue and 11 million room nights in 2024.

Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.