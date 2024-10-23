Abu Dhabi, UAE – Members of the Global Government Leaders Program visited Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) as part of their field tours to key government entities across the UAE.

During the visit, the delegation explored global best practices employed by ADFD in its strategic activities, including financing development projects in strategic sectors in developing countries and supporting the UAE’s economy through investments and innovative programs.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, welcomed the delegation and provided an overview of the Fund’s role in advancing the UAE’s foreign aid policy. He emphasized the Fund’s commitment to sustainable development by financing key infrastructure projects in renewable energy, healthcare, education, and women’s empowerment, as well as supporting innovation and digital transformation. He explained that these efforts drive economic prosperity and social development in partner countries.

“In alignment with the UAE leadership’s vision to strengthen the nation’s position as a global leader in economic and social development, ADFD creates long-term impact within beneficiary communities and enhances bilateral economic relations between the UAE and partner nations,” he said.

The delegation also reviewed major projects funded by ADFD over the decades, learning how these initiatives have improved living conditions and promoted economic stability worldwide. He further outlined the Fund’s role in supporting the UAE’s economy by financing local companies and projects that diversify income sources and boost the global competitiveness of Emirati exports.

The program members expressed their appreciation for ADFD’s significant contribution to achieving sustainable development and driving economic growth. They praised the Fund’s financing of critical development projects that improve quality of life and build a sustainable future. The delegation also acknowledged ADFD’s investments in innovation and technology, which strengthen economic competitiveness in developing countries, reinforcing the importance of these initiatives in advancing comprehensive development on both local and global scales.

The Global Government Leaders Program, comprising participants from 31 countries, aims to develop leaders with future-ready skills, enabling them to anticipate global trends, adapt to advanced technologies, and respond to emerging challenges. The program also seeks to build a network of visionary leaders who collaborate on strategic opportunities for international cooperation.

