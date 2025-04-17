Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight, a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to support the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator.

This strategic collaboration is set to empower the next generation of AI entrepreneurs by combining Presight’s Applied AI expertise and infrastructure with MBZUAI’s world-class academic and research capabilities.

The partnership aims to create a thriving AI innovation ecosystem through joint efforts in startup sourcing, technical advisory, talent access, marketing, and co-hosted events. The collaboration touches on the following key pillars:

Startup sourcing and support: MBZUAI will introduce AI-focused startups from its network to the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator, while Presight will invite the university to participate in the selection process for relevant startup candidates.

Technical advisory: Startups will gain access to MBZUAI’s leading technical advisory resources, including faculty and researchers with expertise in areas such as natural language processing, LLMs, computer vision, and more. Presight will also facilitate connections between high-potential startups and MBZUAI researchers for potential advisory roles.



Startups will gain access to MBZUAI’s leading technical advisory resources, including faculty and researchers with expertise in areas such as natural language processing, LLMs, computer vision, and more. Presight will also facilitate connections between high-potential startups and MBZUAI researchers for potential advisory roles. Talent access: MBZUAI students will benefit from internship and job opportunities within the Presight startup ecosystem, while Presight will also facilitate access for startups to MBZUAI’s top-tier student talent pool.



MBZUAI students will benefit from internship and job opportunities within the Presight startup ecosystem, while Presight will also facilitate access for startups to MBZUAI’s top-tier student talent pool. Events and workshops: The two parties will explore opportunities to co-host events and workshops focused on AI innovation, entrepreneurship, and knowledge transfer. MBZUAI will contribute subject matter experts and mentors to the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator’s programs and activities.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, commented: “This partnership brings together two of Abu Dhabi’s flagship AI institutions to build a high-impact engine for innovation, entrepreneurship, and talent development. By combining our real-world AI deployment capabilities with MBZUAI’s cutting-edge research and academic depth, we’re creating a multiplier effect that will accelerate the growth of startups and catalyze the UAE’s broader AI ambitions. This is more than collaboration, it’s a fusion of expertise that strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global epicenter for applied AI.”

Sultan Al Hajji, Senior Adviser to MBZUAI President, commented: “We’re delighted to partner with Presight to further contribute to the UAE’s dynamic AI startup ecosystem. By combining the expertise and network of MBZUAI and our Incubation and Entrepreneurship Center (IEC) with Presight’s accelerator platform, we’re building a pipeline of AI-first startups that can transform industries and support the UAE’s long-term technological ambition. This collaboration provides technical advisory and talent access to drive real-world impact. It also offers students and researchers exciting opportunities to engage directly with the region’s most promising ventures, creating pathways for shared learning and growth.”

This MoU builds on Presight’s recently launched collaboration with Microsoft, a key technology partner in the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator. Microsoft brings cloud capabilities, infrastructure, and go-to-market support that are critical for startup scaling, helping to enhance the accelerator’s overall impact and technical capacity.

This partnership reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to becoming a global hub for artificial intelligence, as outlined in the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. By bridging academia and industry, the Presight-MBZUAI collaboration contributes to a future-ready ecosystem and positions Abu Dhabi and the UAE at the forefront of global innovation.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai