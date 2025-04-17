Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Ardee Developments, the newest player in the UAE’s thriving real estate market, has officially launched with the unveiling of Ardee Al Marjan Island a landmark multipurpose destination and the largest development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Spanning over 2.5 million square feet, Ardee Al Marjan Island is a multibillion-dirham flagship project designed as a vibrant lifestyle community. Blending luxury living with hospitality, retail, leisure, and entertainment, the master-planned development will feature branded and serviced residences, townhouses, and private villas, along with a luxury hotel, an immersive F&B and retail promenade, and diverse lifestyle amenities all integrated into a seamless, future-forward coastal environment.

Romeo Abdo, Founder of Ardee Developments, said:



"We founded Ardee Developments with a vision to craft spaces that go beyond luxury communities that offer comfort, elegance, and genuine connection. Ras Al Khaimah’s momentum as a global hospitality and investment hub makes it the ideal launchpad. With Ardee Al Marjan Island, we’re bringing to life a coastal lifestyle anchored in innovation, beachside living, and world-class experiences."

Vishal Mehta, CEO of Ardee Developments, added:

"Ardee Al Marjan Island is more than a development it’s a sustainable, all-in-one waterfront destination designed to blend living, working, leisure, and community As the first fully integrated multipurpose project of its kind and the largest ever on Al Marjan Island it combines contemporary island living with walkable zones, curated amenities, and immersive entertainment. With panoramic sea views, direct access to pristine beaches, and a focus on quality, detail, and meaningful social connections, we’re setting a new benchmark for coastal communities that deliver long-term value for residents, visitors, investors, and stakeholders alike.”

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Ardee Developments to Ras Al Khaimah’s premium lifestyle destination Al Marjan Island with the launch of Ardee Al Marjan Island. This dynamic project will no doubt enhance the emirate’s appeal as a sought-after real estate destination and tourism spot. Integrated developments like this are central to realising our vision of curating sustainable, high-quality communities that appeal to global and local tourists, investors and residents seeking an elevated lifestyle. ."

Seamlessly blending unique topography with world-class facilities, Al Marjan Island continues to draw discerning investors and residents on the lookout for exclusive immersive experiences.

Thoughtfully designed to embrace modern island living, Ardee Al Marjan Island will offer interactive green spaces, pedestrian-friendly boulevards, and a full spectrum of wellness, leisure, and retail experiences. The community will feature direct beach access, panoramic sea views, and a strong connection to the natural coastal landscape. Residents and guests can enjoy curated dining, world-class hospitality, wellness zones, and unique attractions including family entertainment, gaming experiences, and waterfront activities — all within one immersive setting.

With a strong focus on sustainability, smart technology, and resilient infrastructure, Ardee Al Marjan Island is built for the future a vibrant, all-encompassing destination that redefines high-end island living.

About Ardee Developments

Ardee Developments is a next-generation real estate company committed to building vibrant, integrated communities where design, functionality, and lifestyle come together seamlessly. Focused on redefining modern luxury, Ardee delivers master-planned environments that foster connection, creativity, and convenience.

The company’s flagship project, Ardee Al Marjan Island, is a bold step forward in coastal living the largest development on Al Marjan Island blending residences, hospitality, retail, entertainment, and leisure into one transformative, all-in-one waterfront destination.

For more information, visit www.ardeedevelopments.com

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the Emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.