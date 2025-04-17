Abu Dhabi, UAE: Neovision Wealth Management has been appointed as the new fund manager of The Residential REIT (IC) Limited (“The Residential REIT” or the “REIT”), one of the largest Shari’a-compliant residential Real Estate Investment Trusts in the region.

The Residential REIT is the UAE’s first Shari’a-compliant residential REIT, incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority. Structured exclusively for professional and institutional investors, the REIT provides exposure to a high-quality portfolio of income-generating residential real estate assets in full compliance with Islamic investment principles.

The shareholders in the REIT are subsidiaries of sovereign entities within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), underscoring the institutional nature and strategic significance of the structure within the region’s real estate and investment landscape.

The appointment of Neovision Wealth Management as fund manager represents a major milestone for the firm, highlighting its growing capabilities in managing large-scale, regulated investment structures with assets under management in the hundreds of millions of US dollars.

“We are honored to take on the responsibility of managing one of the most significant Shari’a-compliant REITs in the region,” said Dr Ryan Lemand, Founder and CEO, Neovision Wealth Management. “This appointment reflects our strategic focus on institutional real estate and our commitment to delivering long-term value through performance, governance, and innovation.”

The Residential REIT was launched following an exclusive Emiri decree in October 2016, which permits current and future REITs and collective investment funds to invest in onshore real estate in Ras Al Khaimah unlocking a unique and strategic investment corridor for long-term, Shari’a-compliant opportunities.

With this appointment, Neovision Wealth Management further strengthens its position as a leading player in the institutional investment landscape of the UAE and the broader GCC region.

