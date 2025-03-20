London and Dubai: Dubai’s progress as one of the world’s leading global financial centres has been recognised in the latest edition the Global Financial Centre Index rankings with success being attributed to DIFC’s achievements over the last 20 years.

Published by Z/Yen in London, the most credible index for the financial services industry rates 119 financial centres across the world combining assessments from financial professionals with quantitative data which form instrumental factors.

31,314 financial centre assessments were collected from 4,946 financial services professionals who responded to the GFCI online questionnaire. The GFCI is updated regularly, and ratings change as assessments and instrumental factors change.

Headlines for Dubai:

Dubai becomes top five city globally for FinTech for the first time, driven by DIFC initiatives

Dubai categorised as only one of eight cities in the world to be a global leader with ‘broad and deep’ capabilities across all parts of the finance industry, alongside cities including London, New York and Paris

Dubai’s overall ranking advances to 12th (regional comparison below)

Dubai becomes number one (most mentioned) financial city expected to become more significant

Dubai is the only financial city in the region that appears in the top 15 categories for being globally competitive: 9th – infrastructure, 10th - business environment, 11th – reputation (includes laws, regs and innovation), and 12th - human capital

Dubai is the only financial city in the region that now appears in any of the top fifteen cities list for each of the following sectors: 5th – FinTech, 6th – Professional Services, 8th – Investment Management, 13th – Trading and 14th – Banking/Finance

Quotes

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC commented: "With Dubai being one of only eight cities worldwide to be recognised a global leader in the financial industry, we are proud to be shaping the future of global finance and contributing to the Dubai Economic Agenda. Dubai’s emergence as a top five global FinTech hub for the first time is a testament to our continuous commitment to innovation and excellence, driven by the forward-thinking initiatives of DIFC. With Dubai becoming the most mentioned financial city in terms of expected to become more significant in the years to come, we reaffirm our position as the region’s leading global financial centre."

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority commented: "Dubai’s continued rise in the Global Financial Centres Index reflects DIFC’s unwavering commitment to further develop the region’s number one financial ecosystem. As the only financial city in the region to rank in the top 15 for global competitiveness across multiple categories, our leadership is evident. Moreover, Dubai's recognition as a top performer in key sectors underscores the breadth and depth of our financial capabilities. These achievements demonstrate our strategic focus on innovation, legal and regulatory excellence, and the development of a talented workforce, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of global finance."

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

