Dubai, UAE: The annual FESPA Awards, which celebrates the achievements of print and sign-makers from around the world, is open for entries from the Middle East until 12 December. Award entrants are encouraged to submit their most impressive projects and participate in a global celebration of innovation and excellence in the print and signage industry.

The awards ceremony will be held during the FESPA Global Print Expo in Berlin on 7 May 2025 and will follow the second edition of FESPA Middle East, which takes place from 20-22 January at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC).

The 2025 Awards covers 18 diverse categories, including ‘Display and POP on Paper Board’, ‘Packaging on Paper Board’, ‘Display and POP on Plastic’, ‘Posters’, ‘Wrapping’ and ‘Printed Garments’. In addition, the ‘Young Star Award’ category is open to individuals aged 16-25 who are vocational trainees or students in digital or screen printing and design. To enter, applicants can submit their work in any print-related category.

The ‘People’s Choice Award’ will be open for voting from 6 January, when the FESPA online community can begin casting their votes across all categories. The ‘Best in Show Award’ and the ‘Judges’ Award for Innovation’, meanwhile, will be chosen by the FESPA judging panel.

Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East & Africa), FESPA, commented: “As the only independent awards programme dedicated to the print and signage sector, the FESPA Awards are renowned for setting the global benchmark for excellence. We hope to see several entries from the Middle East this year, highlighting the region’s valuable contribution to the industry. We encourage companies and individuals to embrace this opportunity and showcase their creativity and achievements.”

Previous winners from the region include Dubai-based The Look Company, who won the FESPA ‘Gold Award’ for their Printed Fabrics for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the category ‘Roll to Roll Printed Textiles’.

Printers and sign-makers have until Wednesday, 12 December 2024, to submit their entries for the 2025 FESPA Awards. The shortlisted entries will be announced on 23 February 2025 and showcased from 6-9 May 2025 at Messe Berlin, Germany.

Graeme Richardson-Locke, FESPA’s Head of Association and Technical Lead and one of the 2025 awards judges, concluded: “Each year at the FESPA Awards, we see a high level of professional standards and hope to be surprised by new levels of technical excellence at the 2025 edition. This year, we’re particularly interested in the use of appropriate and sustainable materials, reflecting the wider industry’s goal of reducing its environmental impact.”

Entry fees for the FESPA Awards are €100 (USD105) for members and €150 (USD158) for non-members. The Middle East discount code AWH2501 can be used to receive €50 off entries.

For the full list of award categories and further details on the FESPA Awards, please visit: https://www.fespaawards.com/

For more information on FESPA Middle East, please go to www.fespamiddleeast.com.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA’s dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA’s international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information visit, www.fespa.com/en/about/profit-for-purpose .

