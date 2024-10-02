Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Sport Industry Forum 2024 kicked off today, bringing together over 300 key figures from the global sports industry, as well as sectors such as health, community, and education. Hosted by Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi, the Forum focuses on innovations in sport and physical activity, driving growth and enhancing community well-being across the UAE.

H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director General of the General Authority of Sports, opened the day with a detailed update on the UAE’s National Sports Strategy 2031."UAE sports are moving in the right direction, thanks to the continuous support from our wise leadership and the efforts of all those involved in the sports sector. Especially after launching the National Sports Strategy 2031, a phased approach has been adopted to implement the 17 projects of the strategy over three stages until 2031, to lead the sports system to new levels of sports development, through creating new benchmarks for participation and talent development to lead us building a sustainable national sports system.”

H.E. Dr. Ahmed AlKhazraji, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, emphasized the intersection of physical activity and health. He remarked; "Our health transformation initiatives harness the latest technological advancements to tackle obesity and elevate public well-being. By increasing physical activity, we aim to foster a healthier lifestyle for all Abu Dhabi residents."

H.E. Mohamed Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Department of Community Development, stressed the importance of inclusivity. He said; "We are proud to be part of the Sports Industry Forum, the region's leading sporting event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and community members to collaborate on shaping the future of sports. This aligns with our wise leadership’s vision to foster innovation in the sports sector, promote community engagement in sports, encourage a healthy lifestyle, and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sports hub."

His Excellency Ahmed Ismail Al Hosani, Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Corporate Excellence at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council said: “The Council organises a series of sporting events across Abu Dhabi, encourages its residents to participate in various sports, and supports talented and skilled individuals in fulfilling their athletic potential. We also believe that global and community sports events provide many positive opportunities, most notably encouraging all segments of society to practice sports so as to improve their level of physical fitness and make sports part of their daily lifestyles.”

The day also featured investment and expansion insights from Naif AlDossary, Advisor to Strategic Planning and Investment at the Saudi Ministry of Sport, Brian Lott, Chief Communications Officer at Mubadala, and H.E. Ali Al Ali, CEO & Board Member at Dubai Racing Club.

As the forum looks ahead to tomorrow, attendees can expect an exclusive leadership session with Rich Gotham, President of the Boston Celtics, and Kevin Demoff, President of Team & Media Operations at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, focusing on their experiences from growing successful sports organizations.

The Sport Industry Forum is officially supported by Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau and the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, host partner Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi, and official partners Ethara, OVG Middle East, Thorn Lighting, TwelfthMan, Bylder, Wasserman Live and Naturals AV.

Stay tuned for more insights and discussions as the Sport Industry Forum continues to shape the future of sports and physical activity.

