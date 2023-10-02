The panel of distinguished guests includes H.E. Kersti Kaljulaid, former President of Estonia, Robert Lee, CEO and Co-Founder, Dragos, and John Defterios, Advisor and ex-CNN anchor

Viewers and listeners can access the podcast through Spotify and Apple

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:– The Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) today launched the second season of its Rethinking Cyber podcast, bringing together the world’s best minds once again for agenda-setting conversations that revolutionize the way we think about Cyberspace.

Amid tremendous global challenges and equally, opportunities in Cyberspace, Rethinking Cyber provides a timely platform for rich, nuanced discussion.

Leading voices from across sectors, industries, and geographies will come together to explore topics that integrate the social, geopolitical, economic, behavioral, and technical drivers shaping Cyberspace. This multi-disciplinary approach ensures that the intersections of critical topics are at the forefront of the conversation.

Expert guests include H.E. Kersti Kaljulaid, former President of Estonia, Robert Lee, CEO and Co-Founder, Dragos, and John Defterios, Advisor and ex-CNN anchor, demonstrating the breadth of expertise and experiences informing conversations ahead of the Global Cybersecurity Forum’s 2023 edition in Riyadh.

For those who are unable to attend the event on ground, the podcast also provides an exclusive glimpse of the discussions unfolding. Dr. Mary Aiken, a world-leading expert in cyberpsychology, joined live at the 2022 edition for a special episode of the podcast covering a new global sector, ‘safety tech’, the psychology of cybercriminals, and why we must encourage women to enter the field of cyberpsychology. Similarly, listeners can expect an insider’s look into the 2023 edition during Season 2.

Alaa M. Alfaadhel, Initiatives and Partnerships Lead at GCF said: “Through the Rethinking Cyber podcast, the GCF facilitates nuanced discussions on seizing the many opportunities presented by Cyberspace, while advancing its stability and security. This is a shared global responsibility, and a core focus as we eagerly countdown to GCF’s annual event in November.”

-Ends-

For its inaugural season, the podcast brought together world-renowned experts and decision-makers, including:

Dr. Michio Kaku, Professor of theoretical physics and co-founder of string field theory

Alex Liu, Managing Partner and Chairman at Kearney

Leila Hoteit, Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group

Dr. Mary Aiken, World-leading expert in cyberpsychology

Iain Drennan, Executive Director at WeProtect Global Alliance

Craig Jones, Director of Cybercrime at Interpol

The first season covered a range of topics, including imagining a post-quantum future, how businesses can navigate Cyberspace, a safe Cyberspace for children, empowering women in cybersecurity, rethinking global policing models to tackle cybercrime, and demystifying cryptography.

The podcast is hosted by Rebecca McLaughlin-Eastham, TV anchor, moderator and founder, RME Media, and is available on Spotify and Apple.

For more information, please contact media@globalcybersecurityforum.com

About Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF)

The Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) 2023, held in Riyadh, has established itself as a prime venue where international experts and decision-makers meet to discuss how Cyberspace can protect the most vulnerable, while maximizing its benefits for everyone.

GCF 2023 seeks to expand dialogue on these diverse challenges and opportunities, advance knowledge generation, and steer collaborative efforts.

With each annual edition, the GCF inspires new perspectives, approaches, and action on vital cybersecurity issues to positively impact people’s lives around the world.

Register for this year’s event, held in Riyadh from 1 – 2 November: https://globalcybersecurityforum.com/register

For updates, follow GCF on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram: @gcfriyadh or visit

https://globalcybersecurityforum.com/