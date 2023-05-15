Ajman, United Arab Emirates: GJ Properties, the leading real estate developer, is accelerating the investment opportunities in Ajman with the announcement of several new residences that are near completion. Catering to the surge in demand for people looking to capitalise on ‘affordable living’, yet still remain close to the hustle and bustle of Dubai, the new properties offer a variety of options from one-bedrooms apartments to stunning family-style residences.

The new residences are positioned as an ideal investment for those looking to capitalise on the growth of the emirate, following news from the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) just days ago that revealed that almost 1,500 new licences were issued to businesses during Q1 2023, with a growth rate of 13% compared to Q1 2022. This news highlights the resilience and sustainability of the emirate's economy, the growing confidence in the business environment, and the success of Ajman’s strategic plan to advance sustainable and diversified economic growth based on enhancing productivity and innovation.

A variety of properties exist for those who want to escape the non-stop pace of a busy metropolis, whilst still wanting amenities to be easily accessible:

Ajman Creek Towers

Bringing ‘affordable living’ to investors and residents keen to capitalise on the opportunities and benefits of the growing emirate of Ajman. The upscale and stylishly designed residential community consists of a collection of five exceptional towers, connected by a podium, located on the creek itself. Providing a masterfully designed living space, the one and two bed properties will include 1,875 apartments that are conveniently located close to several amenities and landmarks. Only 25 minutes from Dubai Airports, and within 15 minutes of Ajman City Centre, Amina Hospital and golf courses, schools and parks, the new development will set a new standard of quality, yet affordable living within an hour of all the amenities of Dubai.

Rose Tower

Conveniently located on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed E311, the ideal location offers various options for a hassle-free commute. With a variety of sizes and floor plans, from one bedroom to two bedroom luxury apartments, commercial showrooms are also closely aligned on the ground floor, providing necessities just a walk away. In addition, innovative designs create spacious rooms and balconies with spectacular amenities, providing escapism and the non-stop pace of a busy metropolis.

Al Ameera Village Phase 3

Providing a community where every resident feels a sense of belonging and can secure their dreams of a homely yet luxurious residence, the properties provide a community that offers truly unique services for each and every person who lives there.

Gulf Tower

This property provides a variety of floor sizes and floorplans ready to suit the residents needs. It provides the flexibility to choose the lifestyle desired at Gulf Tower. Ranging from cosy two-bedroom apartments to three bedroom luxury apartments, the commercial showrooms are also closely aligned on the ground floor providing all the amenities that are just a walk away. Innovative designs are used to create spacious rooms and balconies with spectacular views.

Gulfa Towers

Gulfa towers are the luxurious high rise apartments offering an elegant contemporary lifestyle. Conveniently located on the Sheikh Khalida bin Zayed street, the ideal location of Gulfa towers offers various options for hassle free commute and access to everything a resident would need. The studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts with high-end finishes.

Ali Ghaleb Jaber, CEO of GJ Properties, said: “Being based in Ajman, I have experienced first -hand the growth of the emirate. In a short space of time, Ajman is cementing its position as the emirate to watch, both from an investment point of view and for those looking for a slower, more relaxed pace of life, but still remain close to the amenities of Dubai.

The influx of applications for business licences further points to the growth of Ajman, and we are looking forward to continuing to provide residences for those who are interested in setting up their business in the emirate. It is a beautiful destination with a fantastic coastline, golf courses, schools, healthcare facilities and a good transport infrastructure, and so we’re excited to continue to welcome more people to Ajman as it continues to flourish.”

The launch of the property follows an exceptional year for Ajman, which is fast becoming the emirate to watch, with considerable growth expected. Thanks to the lower operational costs, which are providing promising investment opportunities, especially in the industrial, tourism, and service sectors, Ajman has seen an 60% growth in business investment in the past year. This has been fuelled by the availability of talent, as well as the investment into real estate and infrastructure projects, such as hotels, golf courses and universities which are attracting more and more people to move to the emirate for a more relaxing pace of life.

More than 405,000 people now count Ajman as their home, with further investments planned as part of the emirate’s growth strategy to create a sustainable place to live, work in and to visit.

