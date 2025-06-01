Cairo – Giza Systems, a subsidiary of solutions by stc and a leading digital transformation enabler and systems integrator in the MEA, continues to strengthen its position as a prominent regional powerhouse in the technology field. The company is officially unveiling its new strategy following the appointment of Ahmad Elharany, Giza Systems Group CEO. This announcement was made during a roundtable held by the company at its headquarters in New Cairo, in the attendance of several senior specialized journalists.

During the event, the company’s CEO addressed the ambitious strategic plan that GS Group is working on to establish its position as global leader in innovation technology and to continue to drive digital transformation. With a plan to expand its geographical footprint, Giza Systems announced the launch of its global service delivery center to cater to its clients from the different industries in various countries around the world. Through global delivery infrastructure and innovation, Giza Systems global service delivery center is designed to deliver faster, better, and more cost-effective services to boost operational efficiency, expand service capacity, and enable scalability and global resource management.

In addition, the company plans to focus on high-growth sectors such as FinTech, smart sports, smart cities, AI-powered video analytics, cloud services, cybersecurity, and Oracle solutions. The new strategy reflects GS Group’s evolving role as a global solutions architect: offering industry-leading innovation, rapid solution development, and seamless integration across OT and IT domains to cover the full end-to-end spectrum. With continued strongholds in Egypt, KSA, GCC, and East Africa, the company also plans to expand its footprint globally by 2027.

Elharany confirmed that Giza Systems Group achieved significant milestones throughout the last two years, backed by solutions by stc, which holds an 88.19% stake in the group.

Now with the newly announced Group’s vision and ambitious targets, GS Group reaffirms its commitment to customer-centricity, operational excellence, and employee experience.

“We are aligning our brand with our strategy to stand for purpose-built innovation, delivery at scale, and a culture that embraces continuous change,” said Elharany during the media roundtable.

He added, “We’re not just delivering technology, we are designing smarter, scalable, and more agile digital ecosystems. Our new strategy focuses on innovation, scale, and human-centric growth - all while staying true to our purpose. GS Group is evolving to meet the complex, rapidly shifting needs of our global customers by integrating deeper innovation, advanced delivery capabilities, and a future-focused mindset.”

GS Group has strategically invested over the past three years in key areas, including the acquisition of LABS, a prominent SAP partner in the region, marking its entry into the ERP sector, and establishing an internal Oracle implementation business unit. This is in addition to its prominent implementations in several smart cities, such as the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in the New Administrative Capital, and the Command and Control Center in Alamein.

Meanwhile, the company plans to expand in the GCC, particularly in Oman, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi, through collaborations with local partners and direct sales initiatives, as well as through strengthening global tech partnerships to enhance customer experience and service offerings.

Additionally, Giza Systems maintains its full commitment to sustainability, as evidenced by its first Sustainability Report (ESG/GRI 2023) with a -AA- rating from IdealRatings. The Giza Systems Foundation (GSF), which serves as Giza Systems’ CSR arm and was founded in 2013, works on empowering underserved communities through technology-driven initiatives to support society’s members via a wide range of activities. Over the years, the Foundation has provided a variety of services and programs. Most recently, GSF launched an Impact Venture Accelerator program, called BridgeZ, to support startups by creating indirect impact, and helping entrepreneurs build financially sustainable and investible enterprises. Most recently in 2024, through the social impact project acceleration program, GSF worked with 15 startups in 8 governorates, to achieve 9 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). GSF aims to become a system aggregator and central hub for impact investment in Egypt, connecting startups with investors, donors, universities, service providers, and the private sector.

About solutions by stc:

solutions by stc is the Kingdom’s leading enabler of digital transformation and the number one IT service provider in the Kingdom, enabling the public and private sectors to transform, reach and scale into a new digital age. solutions by stc provides clients integrated technology solutions through a broad portfolio that enhances their day-to-day operations. Its core ICT services are designed to enable, manage and scale businesses. For more information, please visit: https://solutions.com.sa/

About Giza Systems:

Giza Systems, a leading digital transformation enabler and systems integrator in the MEA region, designs and deploys industry-specific technology solutions for asset-intensive industries such as Telecoms, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Smart Mobility, and other market sectors. Giza Systems’ team of 3000+ professionals are spread throughout the region with anchor offices in Cairo, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, and New Jersey, allowing the company to service an ever-increasing client base in over 25 countries. Giza Systems is a subsidiary of solutions by stc group. For more information, visit: https://gizasystems.com/